New Update Summary:

・New Roulette-Like Feature: Introducing Netherspin, a game where you can win prizes with every spin for just 50 Sin Coins. (at Mr.Pumpkin's)

・New Starting Card: SLICE N DICE: Now available in exchange for one of the two CHAINSAW cards.

・Lore Updates: Two new lore notes added, one regarding Sin Coins and another from James (Note: "Gamble Coins" have been renamed to "Sin Coins").

・Icon Update: The grilled fish icon has been significantly altered to avoid resembling raw fish.

・BBQ Quantity Display: The BBQ quantity is now shown before the image, instead of after.

・Animation Enhancements: Various animation improvements, such as a more pronounced burp effect for SCREAMSODA.

・Bug Fix: TRINGTRING now has a 100% hit rate as stated on the card (previously 95%).

Enjoy!

More updates coming soon.