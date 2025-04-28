 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18265606 Edited 28 April 2025 – 14:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
New Update Summary:

New Roulette-Like Feature: Introducing Netherspin, a game where you can win prizes with every spin for just 50 Sin Coins. (at Mr.Pumpkin's)
New Starting Card: SLICE N DICE: Now available in exchange for one of the two CHAINSAW cards.
Lore Updates: Two new lore notes added, one regarding Sin Coins and another from James (Note: "Gamble Coins" have been renamed to "Sin Coins").
Icon Update: The grilled fish icon has been significantly altered to avoid resembling raw fish.
BBQ Quantity Display: The BBQ quantity is now shown before the image, instead of after.
Animation Enhancements: Various animation improvements, such as a more pronounced burp effect for SCREAMSODA.

Bug Fix: TRINGTRING now has a 100% hit rate as stated on the card (previously 95%).

Enjoy!
More updates coming soon.

