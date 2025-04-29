Hello, Creators.

We would like to inform you that the following hotfix has been applied to inZOI. Please refer to the details below for more information.

◆ Hotfix Details

◽️ Patch Date: April 29th, 2025

◽️ Game Version: 20250428.2678.W

◽️ New Items Added to Character Customization & Build Mode

_※ [inZOI Team’s Comment] To help Creators express their creativity and imagination even more vividly, we’ve prepared new updates for both Character Customization and Build Mode.

Enjoy expanding your stories with these fresh updates!



_

_1) Character Customization Updates

- Hair

ㄴ 3 new short-length hairstyle options added

- Clothing

ㄴ 2 new basic tops / 1 new basic bottom / 3 types of socks by length / 9 new types of stockings added

- Accessories

ㄴ 4 new hats / 1 new pair of glasses / 5 new hair accessories added

- Eyelashes

ㄴ 2 new eyelash styles added









Build Elements Updates

- Tile Textures for Build Customization

ㄴ 25 new textures added to decorate walls, floors, roofs, and ceilings

- Short Stairs

ㄴ 4 types of short-length stairs added for more flexible building options

- Doors and Windows

ㄴ 13 new doors and 16 new windows in various sizes and styles added





_

◽️ New Update Banner Added to the Lobby

※ [inZOI Team’s Comment] A new banner has been added to help you easily view the newly added furniture, hairstyles, and more at a glance.

◽️ Slower Rate of Lot Pollution

_※ [inZOI Team’s Comment] We have significantly slowed the rate at which lots become dirty. Although cleanliness is designed as an element Creators can manage themselves, the previous setting caused pollution to occur too frequently, disrupting the natural flow of gameplay.

With this patch, the pollution speed has been greatly eased, and we are also considering adding an option to disable lot cleanliness changes entirely in a future update._

◽️ Improved Sudden Emotional Stability for Zois

_※ [inZOI Team’s Comment] Based on reports from Creators, we have addressed the issue where Zois' emotions would change too rapidly and unnaturally.

Now, the primary emotion will only change if the emotional score reaches 2 points or higher. Otherwise, the Zois' base emotion will remain stable.

As this adjustment might slow emotional changes slightly in some situations, we plan to introduce further improvements to ensure even more natural emotional transitions._

◽️ Adjusted hunger restoration from street food to prevent Zois from getting hungry too frequently.

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

◽️ Fixed an issue where male Zois could not eat street food while seated.

◽️ Fixed an issue where the Tteokbokki-related urge could not be completed.

Character

◽️ Fixed an issue where Zois' facial appearance set in 'Create a Zoi' appeared differently in-game.

Build Mode

◽️ Fixed an issue where the original creator was not retained when applying a lot preset of a different size than the current property.

◽️ Fixed an issue where the default color and material would only apply to part of the stairs after rotating stairs and applying a stair wall.

Crash Fixes

◽️ Fixed an issue where graphical glitches and intermittent freezes could occur during SceneDepthZ processing while playing.

Other Issues

◽️ Fixed an issue where changes made in Game Options were automatically applied without clicking "Apply" in the confirmation popup.

◽️ Fixed an issue where save files could not be loaded if the file path contained certain special characters.

Finally, we've improved localization quality for several languages to ensure a more natural experience.

You can check the localization status for each language under [Options > Gameplay > Game Language].

We’ll continue working to make inZOI more stable and enjoyable for everyone.

Thank you, as always, for your continued support and valuable feedback.

The inZOI Team