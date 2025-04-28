Hello Deadsiders!

Tomorrow at 11:00AM CET / 2:00AM PDT, we will begin the release of version 1.5!

⚠️Warning:

During the patch deployment, servers may be temporarily unavailable. Game client update is required

This update will be released to all servers without a wipe, with an improved sandbag barrier model compared to what you saw during public testing. Because this update will come without a wipe, storage shelves constructed before the wipe will need to be repaired to increase their HP values to the new buffed maximum.

Currently a lot of our developers are focused on developing the modkit in the background, with lots of progress made that we hope we can show soon. Even still, version 1.5 comes with lots of improvements to keep the game fresh!

This update comes with a lot of rebalancing, with painkillers, MedX, and tinctures all being buffed! Blowtorches can now be used to damage base structures, and shelves now have increased health and crafting requirements. To keep the game fair, explosives can no longer be stored in the safezone. This ensures that players aren’t able to raid others without some level of risk to their own explosive supply.

Along with a remodel to the Scorp, new sandbag and spiked barriers have been added to further reinforce your base. Version 1.5 also comes with some nice QoL features, like disassembled items being automatically placed inside of your inventory for example.

For a full list of changes, check out the patch notes below!

Version 1.5 Patch Notes:

Rebalanced loot drop and added Muzzle Brake drop to:

Epic Missions:

High drop chance muzzle brake (M1-3) for assault rifles and P900s

High drop chance extended magazine for assault rifles

Hard missions:

High drop chance for muzzle brake or magazine for SMGs (except P900)

Helicrash

Probability of dropping a muzzle brake or magazine for SMGs (except P900)

Buried caches

Low chance of dropping a muzzle brake or magazine

Low chance to drop an extended magazine for assault rifles

Low chance of dropping muzzle brake (M1-3) for assault rifles and P900s.

Red welded crates on military bases have a 30% chance of spawning scopes (as part of an experiment).

Reduced debuffs from medication use:

MedX: -10 hydration, -10 satiety.

Painkiller: -10 hydration

Tinctures have been buffed:

Red: +20% run speed, +35% reload speed

Green: +35 max health, +20% healing effectiveness, +6 regen per minute

Yellow: +200% breath hold duration, -25% recoil

Other Features & Changes

Added Scorp remodel

Added new food item - mussels ( spawned in Mirny)

Added junk piles in the game world (loot spawn points)

Added more welded crates to the new PvP map

Vehicles now spawn in the world without fuel

Fuel cans no longer have multiple uses, and can be stacked up to 10

Blowtorch now causes damage to base structures

Storage of explosives and its components in a safe zone is now prohibited

Added sandbag barricades, remodeled after public testing

Added metal barricades with spikes

Increased the durability of crate shelves. Crafting has become more expensive.

Knife and axe can now deal damage to crates

Duck trophy can now be placed on square and triangular ceiling

Components are automatically placed in the inventory if an item is disassembled/torn by the G button

System and admin messages will now be displayed when the “Hide pop-up messages” setting is enabled.

Improved reticle quality of scopes for low graphics settings

Bug fixes:

Fixed broken animation on jumping on the spot

Fixed lag in shooting after a character consumes red tincture

Fixed landing animation after jumping from a low height

Fixed animation of jumping on the run with pistols and SMGs

Added base blockers to mini-bunkers

Fixed character regeneration calculation with all effects included

Fixed inability to complete difficult and epic missions in the bunker without destroying all turrets

Fixed a bug that caused the PvE mark to remain in the main menu and above the character's corpse

Fixed a bug that caused the reservation of an admin slot on the server to not work in some cases

Fixed a bug that caused money to not be issued in a starter kit if there were no other items in it.

Fixed inability to set the server restart time “00:00” in the admin panel

Fixed sound of opening/closing of metal gates and shutters

Fixed sleeping bag timer not working when changing local PC time

Fixed false notification about raid availability, when changing local time on the PC

Fixed a bug causing a character to fall under the map and with missing death screen if the character dies during loading

Fixed an exploit using an assault ladder that allowed moving and building underwater

Fixed inability to climb a half-wall if there is a ceiling above the character

Fixed a bug that caused turrets and tripwires to not appear in bunkers

Fixed a bug causing the possibility of opening a welded box with duct tape

