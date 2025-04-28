 Skip to content

28 April 2025
New unit

Interception tower

  1. Normal Interception Tower: Intercept nearby enemy trajectories, instant fire, damage 2.
  2. Quick Interception Tower: Can store 16 attacks, with damage of 1
  3. Rebound Interception Tower: It can rebound the enemy's trajectory. The cooldown time is the remaining health of the intercepted trajectory *1 second. It will not target bomber bombs. (But the first two can intercept.)
    The attack effect of the rebound interception tower: Alter the shell formation, reverse the shell speed, remove the shell target unit, and set the target position as the location of the firing unit.

