0.2.1.1.0 Mansion Renovation
04/28/25
Fixed small house collisions
Fixed glitch with spawning 3rd car at mansion
Added ability to sell owned cars
Added ability to set cars as main car
Changed hospital spawn for car to front parking
Added starter car
Added random chance to rain
Added for which is set to be stronger during rain
Added checks to all async loading
Optimized survival code
Switched many textures to virtual textures for increased performance
Added massive bomb with purchase sale auction and detonation functionalities
Renovated player mansion interior and exterior, added in new partitions a pool gazebo and more!
Added details to hospital and car dealership, including new signage at dealership
Modified some destructible files to better represent sounds from being hit and destroyed
Modified some sheetrock pieces to hold paintings and TVs (really any object) and destroy them on sheetrock hit
Added dozens of new assets made them destructible and functional through my highly customized destruction system
Added various water effects
Made new "destructible canopy" type files to handle small structure collapses
Reworked the "crypto gear" files for the player mansion using instances instead of normal static meshes for a huge increasing in performance when being destroyed
Changed files in this update