0.2.1.1.0 Mansion Renovation

04/28/25

Fixed small house collisions

Fixed glitch with spawning 3rd car at mansion

Added ability to sell owned cars

Added ability to set cars as main car

Changed hospital spawn for car to front parking

Added starter car

Added random chance to rain

Added for which is set to be stronger during rain

Added checks to all async loading

Optimized survival code

Switched many textures to virtual textures for increased performance

Added massive bomb with purchase sale auction and detonation functionalities

Renovated player mansion interior and exterior, added in new partitions a pool gazebo and more!

Added details to hospital and car dealership, including new signage at dealership

Modified some destructible files to better represent sounds from being hit and destroyed

Modified some sheetrock pieces to hold paintings and TVs (really any object) and destroy them on sheetrock hit

Added dozens of new assets made them destructible and functional through my highly customized destruction system

Added various water effects

Made new "destructible canopy" type files to handle small structure collapses

Reworked the "crypto gear" files for the player mansion using instances instead of normal static meshes for a huge increasing in performance when being destroyed