Fighting higher level mobs than yourself now comes with bonuses. The formula is as follows:

a.) Enemies all give base XP of (Enemy Level 4) - this is unchanged and has always been the base value

b.) Enemies above your level give bonus xp of (Enemy Level LevelDiff)

-So a level 15 mob killed by a level 13 player will give (15 4) + (15 2) xp - then divided by party members

c.) Bosses and Named mobs will give additional experience (hand set values, please let me know if any are missed)

d.) Previously, some 'harder' normal mobs had hand added xp modifiers, these are gone in favor of the new system.

e.) The new system will be overall slightly faster for players adventuring in hard areas, and relatively the same for players battling in easier areas (due to named bonus)

f.) Rates may continue to be adjusted