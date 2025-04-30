 Skip to content

Major 30 April 2025 Build 18265107 Edited 1 May 2025 – 07:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

RetroArch 1.21.0 has just been released.

Changelog

  • AUTOCONF: Enable alternative display name in autoconfig files

  • AUTOCONF: Make autoconfig failure messages optional

  • AUDIO: Option to mute on rewind

  • AUDIO/PIPEWIRE: Fix app launch when pipewire service is stopped

  • AUDIO/PIPEWIRE: Fix speedup with threaded video mode

  • AUDIO/PIPEWIRE: Fix latency setting and microphone handling

  • AUDIO/PIPEWIRE: Pass the new rate to the audio driver

  • CAMERA: Add PipeWire camera driver

  • CAMERA: Add ffmpeg camera driver

  • CHEAT: Rewrite part of cheat_manager_load_cb_second_pass()

  • CHEEVOS: Include achievement state in netplay states

  • CHEEVOS: Fix crash when entering achievements in quick menu while client is not present

  • CHEEVOS: Restore cheevos_badges_enable for HAVE_GFX_WIDGETS builds

  • CLI: Allow –entryslot to fall back to normal states

  • CLOUDSYNC: Fix Windows path issues

  • CLOUDSYNC: Workaround for duplicated requests bug

  • CLOUDSYNC: Workaround for 301 redirects

  • CLOUDSYNC: Handle ignored directories properly

  • GENERAL: Fix save state auto increment

  • GENERAL: Fix softpatching with periods/dots in the file name

  • GENERAL: Fix compilation with –enable-videocore

  • GENERAL: Allow asset directory redefinition and other directory overrides via environment variables

  • GENERAL: Allow override of player 1/2 input with machine learning models (needs recompilation and external library)

  • GENERAL: Fix performance counter option not remembered between sessions

  • GENERAL: Create security statement

  • GENERAL: Fix crash when core is not selected

  • GENERAL: Use core fps instead of screen refresh for calculating dropped frames

  • INPUT: Fix a crash when initializing illuminance sensor on Linux

  • INPUT: Analog-to-digital refactor, fixing behavior when analogs are assigned to keys

  • INPUT: Turbo fire overhaul. See #17633

  • INPUT/ANDROID: Fix game focus and pause handling

  • INPUT/COCOA: Include gravity in acceleration sensor values

  • INPUT/COCOA: Fix relative mouse input

  • INPUT/COCOA: Allow mouse input while mouse overlay is active

  • INPUT/WINRAW: Invert mouse index order

  • LINUX/X11: Extend X11 input driver with XInput2 extensions for multi-mouse

  • MACOS: Fix some sandbox handling in App Store builds

  • MACOS: Reset keyboard state when focus is lost

  • MENU: Add SSL support to the information list

  • MENU: Add warning to BFI and related menu items

  • MENU: Fix latency statistics when using runahead

  • MENU: Fix opening file inside archive with core selection

  • MENU: Main menu unified between different menu drivers

  • MENU: Visibility toggle for playlist tabs

  • MENU: Color the notification icon by message category

  • MENU: Gray Dark+Light theme adjustments

  • MENU/GLUI: Menu back button switches tabs like in other menu drivers

  • MENU/GLUI: Tab selection option is honored

  • MENU/GLUI: Fix CD icon appearing when no icon is specified

  • MENU/GLUI: Allow fullscreen thumbnail browsing

  • MENU/GLUI: Save state thumbnails

  • MENU/PLAYLISTS: Random selection/shuffle function

  • MENU/QT: Fix desktop menu crash with Cheevos disabled

  • MENU/RGUI: Cleanups of certain menu items

  • MENU/RGUI: Thumbnail fixes

  • MENU/OZONE: Fix messagebox background

  • MENU/XMB: Fix Light theme, font shadow

  • MENU/XMB: Appearance menu cleanup

  • MENU/XMB: Icon thumbnail can be any of the existing types

  • MISC: Guard nanosleep prototype behind _POSIX_TIMERS

  • MISC: Use fabsf and intended threshold for refresh rate check

  • MISC: Use platform-specific checks for invalid descriptors

  • MIDI: Add dropdown items for midi device selection

  • NETWORK: Refactor of net_http, improvements for task blocking and performance

  • NETWORK: Follow http redirects in net_http

  • NETWORK: Expire failed DNS lookups much faster

  • NETWORK: Fix netplay when using netpacket interface with recent cheevos

  • NETWORK/HTTP: Fix crash in net_http_resolve() in single-thread mode

  • OVERLAY: Fix overlay lightgun, mouse & pointer

  • OVERLAY: Preferred overlay loading is now default only on mobile platforms

  • OVERLAY: Improve analog recentering when touching the area just outside the recentering zone

  • QT: Enable non-png thumbnails also for Qt interface

  • REPLAY: Fix issue when replaying old format input recordings in newer RetroArch

  • TTS: Fix initial text-to-speech on Windows

  • SAVESTATES: Reset state index when loading new content

  • UWP: Fix slang shader compilation

  • VIDEO: Enable BFI setting for mobile platforms (mind the warnings)

  • VIDEO/OpenGLES: Fix FP/sRGB FBO support

  • VIDEO/SHADERS: Allow exact refresh rate sync with shader subframes

  • VIDEO/SHADERS: FIX shader wildcards

  • VIDEO/VULKAN: Enable adaptive vsync

  • VIDEO/V4L2: Added resolution picker/forcing.

  • VIDEO/V4L2: Rewrote logic for finding ALSA audio devices in enumerate_audio_devices function

  • VIDEO/V4L2: Added a skip for some of the interface queries that fail and aren’t required for magewell usb.

  • WINDOWS: Win32 socket improvements

  • WEBPLAYER: Update core list for 1.20.0

