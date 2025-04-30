RetroArch 1.21.0 has just been released.

Changelog

AUTOCONF: Enable alternative display name in autoconfig files

AUTOCONF: Make autoconfig failure messages optional

AUDIO: Option to mute on rewind

AUDIO/PIPEWIRE: Fix app launch when pipewire service is stopped

AUDIO/PIPEWIRE: Fix speedup with threaded video mode

AUDIO/PIPEWIRE: Fix latency setting and microphone handling

AUDIO/PIPEWIRE: Pass the new rate to the audio driver

CAMERA: Add PipeWire camera driver

CAMERA: Add ffmpeg camera driver

CHEAT: Rewrite part of cheat_manager_load_cb_second_pass()

CHEEVOS: Include achievement state in netplay states

CHEEVOS: Fix crash when entering achievements in quick menu while client is not present

CHEEVOS: Restore cheevos_badges_enable for HAVE_GFX_WIDGETS builds

CLI: Allow –entryslot to fall back to normal states

CLOUDSYNC: Fix Windows path issues

CLOUDSYNC: Workaround for duplicated requests bug

CLOUDSYNC: Workaround for 301 redirects

CLOUDSYNC: Handle ignored directories properly

GENERAL: Fix save state auto increment

GENERAL: Fix softpatching with periods/dots in the file name

GENERAL: Fix compilation with –enable-videocore

GENERAL: Allow asset directory redefinition and other directory overrides via environment variables

GENERAL: Allow override of player 1/2 input with machine learning models (needs recompilation and external library)

GENERAL: Fix performance counter option not remembered between sessions

GENERAL: Create security statement

GENERAL: Fix crash when core is not selected

GENERAL: Use core fps instead of screen refresh for calculating dropped frames

INPUT: Fix a crash when initializing illuminance sensor on Linux

INPUT: Analog-to-digital refactor, fixing behavior when analogs are assigned to keys

INPUT: Turbo fire overhaul. See #17633

INPUT/ANDROID: Fix game focus and pause handling

INPUT/COCOA: Include gravity in acceleration sensor values

INPUT/COCOA: Fix relative mouse input

INPUT/COCOA: Allow mouse input while mouse overlay is active

INPUT/WINRAW: Invert mouse index order

LINUX/X11: Extend X11 input driver with XInput2 extensions for multi-mouse

MACOS: Fix some sandbox handling in App Store builds

MACOS: Reset keyboard state when focus is lost

MENU: Add SSL support to the information list

MENU: Add warning to BFI and related menu items

MENU: Fix latency statistics when using runahead

MENU: Fix opening file inside archive with core selection

MENU: Main menu unified between different menu drivers

MENU: Visibility toggle for playlist tabs

MENU: Color the notification icon by message category

MENU: Gray Dark+Light theme adjustments

MENU/GLUI: Menu back button switches tabs like in other menu drivers

MENU/GLUI: Tab selection option is honored

MENU/GLUI: Fix CD icon appearing when no icon is specified

MENU/GLUI: Allow fullscreen thumbnail browsing

MENU/GLUI: Save state thumbnails

MENU/PLAYLISTS: Random selection/shuffle function

MENU/QT: Fix desktop menu crash with Cheevos disabled

MENU/RGUI: Cleanups of certain menu items

MENU/RGUI: Thumbnail fixes

MENU/OZONE: Fix messagebox background

MENU/XMB: Fix Light theme, font shadow

MENU/XMB: Appearance menu cleanup

MENU/XMB: Icon thumbnail can be any of the existing types

MISC: Guard nanosleep prototype behind _POSIX_TIMERS

MISC: Use fabsf and intended threshold for refresh rate check

MISC: Use platform-specific checks for invalid descriptors

MIDI: Add dropdown items for midi device selection

NETWORK: Refactor of net_http, improvements for task blocking and performance

NETWORK: Follow http redirects in net_http

NETWORK: Expire failed DNS lookups much faster

NETWORK: Fix netplay when using netpacket interface with recent cheevos

NETWORK/HTTP: Fix crash in net_http_resolve() in single-thread mode

OVERLAY: Fix overlay lightgun, mouse & pointer

OVERLAY: Preferred overlay loading is now default only on mobile platforms

OVERLAY: Improve analog recentering when touching the area just outside the recentering zone

QT: Enable non-png thumbnails also for Qt interface

REPLAY: Fix issue when replaying old format input recordings in newer RetroArch

TTS: Fix initial text-to-speech on Windows

SAVESTATES: Reset state index when loading new content

UWP: Fix slang shader compilation

VIDEO: Enable BFI setting for mobile platforms (mind the warnings)

VIDEO/OpenGLES: Fix FP/sRGB FBO support

VIDEO/SHADERS: Allow exact refresh rate sync with shader subframes

VIDEO/SHADERS: FIX shader wildcards

VIDEO/VULKAN: Enable adaptive vsync

VIDEO/V4L2: Added resolution picker/forcing.

VIDEO/V4L2: Rewrote logic for finding ALSA audio devices in enumerate_audio_devices function

VIDEO/V4L2: Added a skip for some of the interface queries that fail and aren’t required for magewell usb.

WINDOWS: Win32 socket improvements