RetroArch 1.21.0 has just been released.
Changelog
AUTOCONF: Enable alternative display name in autoconfig files
AUTOCONF: Make autoconfig failure messages optional
AUDIO: Option to mute on rewind
AUDIO/PIPEWIRE: Fix app launch when pipewire service is stopped
AUDIO/PIPEWIRE: Fix speedup with threaded video mode
AUDIO/PIPEWIRE: Fix latency setting and microphone handling
AUDIO/PIPEWIRE: Pass the new rate to the audio driver
CAMERA: Add PipeWire camera driver
CAMERA: Add ffmpeg camera driver
CHEAT: Rewrite part of cheat_manager_load_cb_second_pass()
CHEEVOS: Include achievement state in netplay states
CHEEVOS: Fix crash when entering achievements in quick menu while client is not present
CHEEVOS: Restore cheevos_badges_enable for HAVE_GFX_WIDGETS builds
CLI: Allow –entryslot to fall back to normal states
CLOUDSYNC: Fix Windows path issues
CLOUDSYNC: Workaround for duplicated requests bug
CLOUDSYNC: Workaround for 301 redirects
CLOUDSYNC: Handle ignored directories properly
GENERAL: Fix save state auto increment
GENERAL: Fix softpatching with periods/dots in the file name
GENERAL: Fix compilation with –enable-videocore
GENERAL: Allow asset directory redefinition and other directory overrides via environment variables
GENERAL: Allow override of player 1/2 input with machine learning models (needs recompilation and external library)
GENERAL: Fix performance counter option not remembered between sessions
GENERAL: Create security statement
GENERAL: Fix crash when core is not selected
GENERAL: Use core fps instead of screen refresh for calculating dropped frames
INPUT: Fix a crash when initializing illuminance sensor on Linux
INPUT: Analog-to-digital refactor, fixing behavior when analogs are assigned to keys
INPUT: Turbo fire overhaul. See #17633
INPUT/ANDROID: Fix game focus and pause handling
INPUT/COCOA: Include gravity in acceleration sensor values
INPUT/COCOA: Fix relative mouse input
INPUT/COCOA: Allow mouse input while mouse overlay is active
INPUT/WINRAW: Invert mouse index order
LINUX/X11: Extend X11 input driver with XInput2 extensions for multi-mouse
MACOS: Fix some sandbox handling in App Store builds
MACOS: Reset keyboard state when focus is lost
MENU: Add SSL support to the information list
MENU: Add warning to BFI and related menu items
MENU: Fix latency statistics when using runahead
MENU: Fix opening file inside archive with core selection
MENU: Main menu unified between different menu drivers
MENU: Visibility toggle for playlist tabs
MENU: Color the notification icon by message category
MENU: Gray Dark+Light theme adjustments
MENU/GLUI: Menu back button switches tabs like in other menu drivers
MENU/GLUI: Tab selection option is honored
MENU/GLUI: Fix CD icon appearing when no icon is specified
MENU/GLUI: Allow fullscreen thumbnail browsing
MENU/GLUI: Save state thumbnails
MENU/PLAYLISTS: Random selection/shuffle function
MENU/QT: Fix desktop menu crash with Cheevos disabled
MENU/RGUI: Cleanups of certain menu items
MENU/RGUI: Thumbnail fixes
MENU/OZONE: Fix messagebox background
MENU/XMB: Fix Light theme, font shadow
MENU/XMB: Appearance menu cleanup
MENU/XMB: Icon thumbnail can be any of the existing types
MISC: Guard nanosleep prototype behind _POSIX_TIMERS
MISC: Use fabsf and intended threshold for refresh rate check
MISC: Use platform-specific checks for invalid descriptors
MIDI: Add dropdown items for midi device selection
NETWORK: Refactor of net_http, improvements for task blocking and performance
NETWORK: Follow http redirects in net_http
NETWORK: Expire failed DNS lookups much faster
NETWORK: Fix netplay when using netpacket interface with recent cheevos
NETWORK/HTTP: Fix crash in net_http_resolve() in single-thread mode
OVERLAY: Fix overlay lightgun, mouse & pointer
OVERLAY: Preferred overlay loading is now default only on mobile platforms
OVERLAY: Improve analog recentering when touching the area just outside the recentering zone
QT: Enable non-png thumbnails also for Qt interface
REPLAY: Fix issue when replaying old format input recordings in newer RetroArch
TTS: Fix initial text-to-speech on Windows
SAVESTATES: Reset state index when loading new content
UWP: Fix slang shader compilation
VIDEO: Enable BFI setting for mobile platforms (mind the warnings)
VIDEO/OpenGLES: Fix FP/sRGB FBO support
VIDEO/SHADERS: Allow exact refresh rate sync with shader subframes
VIDEO/SHADERS: FIX shader wildcards
VIDEO/VULKAN: Enable adaptive vsync
VIDEO/V4L2: Added resolution picker/forcing.
VIDEO/V4L2: Rewrote logic for finding ALSA audio devices in enumerate_audio_devices function
VIDEO/V4L2: Added a skip for some of the interface queries that fail and aren’t required for magewell usb.
WINDOWS: Win32 socket improvements
WEBPLAYER: Update core list for 1.20.0
