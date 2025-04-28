Hey everyone!

It’s hard to believe, but it’s only been one and a half month since launch - and thanks to you, we’ve already passed thousands of copies sold!

Seriously, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Every single one of you who played the game, sent feedback, shared a funny moment, or just told a friend - you’ve helped shape the game into what it is today. 🖌️

Today, I’m beyond excited to finally release Update 0.3.0 - Part 1, the first half of our biggest update yet! Part 2 will be launched sometime this week. I need a few more days to complete the new employees.

🆕 New Features

✨ Placeable Items & Decorations — Your shop can now feel even more alive! Add little items and decorations to your tables and furniture.

✨ Drink Shop — Thirsty customers are happy customers. Stock up on drinks and serve them to boost moods and sales!

✨ Happiness System — Customers now have happiness levels. Happier customers spend more, but unhappy ones… not so much. Keep them smiling!

✨ Energy System — Customers won't stay forever! If their energy hits zero, they'll head for the door. Plan your shop and services wisely.

✨ Celebrity Visitors — If you’re Reputation 8+, keep an eye out... Celebrities are in town! They have deep pockets but sky-high expectations.

(Pro tip: Don’t make them angry. They can tank your reputation!)

✨ Placement Grid — Now you can finally arrange your floor and ceiling items with satisfying precision. No more chaotic lamp disasters!

✨ New Achievements — 8 brand-new achievements to chase! (Bragging rights included.)

🔧 Improvements & Fixes

🛠️ Better market organization with two new categories

🛠️ Art now shows its name right on the piece

🛠️ Helpful new hint for placing lights

🛠️ Scrollbar added to the market shop

🛠️ Haggling now unlocks after your first expansion (better pacing!)

🛠️ Memory leak related to walls fixed

🛠️ Inbox now shows the newest mail on top

🛠️ Doors now open for pets (as they should!)

🛠️ Truck color fixes (yes, it can be green now!)

🛠️ Lighting bugs squashed

🛠️ Various minor bugfixes to make everything smoother

🔜 What’s Coming Next (Part 2!)

This is just Part 1 of the update — I’m already putting the final touches on Part 2, which will arrive in just a few days! Here’s a sneak peek:

🌟 Art Viewings — Customers will gather around your masterpieces and react!

🌟 Serving Drinks at Events — Boost your events with some refreshments.

🌟 New Hireable Employees — Including haggling assistants!

🌟 Revamped Haggling System — Make deals feel more like real conversations.

Part 2 will bring even more life and personality to your shop. I can't wait for you to see it!

Thank you again for being such an amazing community.

Watching your shops grow, seeing your creations, hearing your ideas — it's been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. 🎨

This is only the beginning... and we’re building something truly special together.

Stay awesome, and I’ll see you in the shop! 🖌️✨