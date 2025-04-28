The updated version aims to mimic the 2028 qualification format, where a maximum of two best performing hosts can be guaranteed automatic qualification for the finals.

Team Trait Editing

You can now adjust team traits such as underrated, overrated, erratic, or clutch within the same editor section used for modifying a team’s Elo rating, attack, and other attributes.

Statistics Tab

A new filter option, “This stage” has been added to the Stats tab. This allows you to view statistics specifically related to the current stage of the tournament, alongside the existing “This event” and “All events” filters. It should be useful for league tournaments where you’re only interested in checking statistics for one division.

Romance of Three Kingdoms League Expansion

The League has been expanded with several new fictional teams and rivalries. The league now features three divisions, enhancing the competitive structure and depth of the competition.