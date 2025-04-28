 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
28 April 2025 Build 18265101 Edited 28 April 2025 – 13:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

EURO Cup Update

The updated version aims to mimic the 2028 qualification format, where a maximum of two best performing hosts can be guaranteed automatic qualification for the finals.

Team Trait Editing

You can now adjust team traits such as underrated, overrated, erratic, or clutch within the same editor section used for modifying a team’s Elo rating, attack, and other attributes.

Statistics Tab

A new filter option, “This stage” has been added to the Stats tab. This allows you to view statistics specifically related to the current stage of the tournament, alongside the existing “This event” and “All events” filters. It should be useful for league tournaments where you’re only interested in checking statistics for one division.

Romance of Three Kingdoms League Expansion

The League has been expanded with several new fictional teams and rivalries. The league now features three divisions, enhancing the competitive structure and depth of the competition.

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link