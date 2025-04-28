This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

We've just updated a new version (v1.510) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version is the STEP TWO of the moons update playtest. You will now be able to visit a new free moon : Selenea. To try it, use the Travel rocket. You don't require the Humble DLC anymore to try this.

This version brings significant changes with the previous version, so be sure to check out the change log.

Let us know if you experience significant performances changes or new critical bugs.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

All players must have the same version to play co-op.

If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

Temporary changelog :

Adds a new Planet : Selenea.

The Planetary Delivery Depot has completely been reworked. Now, you'll be able to set a specific resource that Exchange Shuttles will deliver to it if their cargo contains some. More infos inside the game.

The display of different units is back to how it was before. SySti now have new steps for better readability.

Some constructions are now blocked if some requirements are not met on a planet (mostly the ones with animals / insects that now require a certain oxygen treshold)

Fixed an issue with auto crafters using vegetables not yet fully grown

The growth fuse should now work correctly

Increase animal shelter animal output and change plants & insects output

Increase fish farm pressure output

Reduce t5 drill pressure output

Change container t3 appearance

Fixed an issue with main menu not displaying anymore the current save planet

Auto Crafters won't use seeds or objects in displayers anymore

Fixed various issues with gamepad manipulation

Change the display of values of machine generation to have the full number

Increased animal shelter animals generation

Increased generation of amphibian farm, butterly farm t2, fish farm t2.

Fixed the problem with the exchange shuttle not landing properly

Exchange rockets don't stop automatic launch when coming back with a non-empty inventory

Fuse trade rocket can be crafter at a certain systi level

Fixed issues when deconstructing algae generators

Various changes of recipes and unlocking levels

Various UI fixes and tweaks

Improved gamepad support

Stay in the loop

As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games