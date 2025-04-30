 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18265027 Edited 30 April 2025 – 14:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
a brand new update for ICBM: Escalation is here. This latest patch introduces a lot of QoL improvements, AI changes and a lot of bug fixes.

Here is the changelog:
1.0.7b

  • Fixed torpedo trajectories and launch distance

  • Fixed boats stuck on land borders

  • Fixed a potential vulnerability to cheating in MP with research queue and construction queue

  • Fixed a potential crash related to autosave

  • Fixed a sporadic crash after the system goes sleep/hybernate mode

  • Reduced the "tsunamy effect" when hitting naval units with nukes

  • When deploying units you can now hold 'Z', 'X', 'C', 'V', 'B' buttons to see the ranges of specific hosted units

  • When transferring regions via the diplomacy, the assimilation time is now forced if the factions are not allied

  • Allowed production of units by VirtualCity

  • Added ProducedByAnotherUnit property for missiles

  • Reworked the airdrop/naval transporting for the AI

  • Fixed achievements for completing the game with specific faction

  • Fixed the problem with tech-improved weapon configs not counted when calculating potential max weapon range for units

  • Fixed the saved game configurations not loading

  • Fixed the crash related to unit groups referenced in War Planner

  • Fixed the problem with torpedoes not hitting ships from behind

  • Fixed a potential crash related to the explosions

  • Fixed a random crash related to changing unit states

  • Not showing enemy weapon loadout for units anymore

  • Added new functions to the Events engine

  • The default maps now have their Events defined separately for easier modding

  • Now cancelling all agreements when breaking from alliance

  • Added the support for DLCs

  • Added the target re-distribution for SAMs/ABMs

  • Added the starting Tech Level for MP games

  • Changed the slider ranges for Min rating games

  • Changed the event notifications to always store the event position

  • Added indication of the Server player in MP

  • AI Unit placement is now more random

  • Options screen can be now open by pressing "O" or spacebar in the main menu

  • Added new Orbital Drop Pod and Quantum Radar techs (localization pending)

  • Adjusted nuclear ALCM firing behavior to be less wasteful

  • Updated several tech artworks

  • Attack submarines now stay submerged when in a strike plan

