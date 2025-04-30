Hi everyone,
a brand new update for ICBM: Escalation is here. This latest patch introduces a lot of QoL improvements, AI changes and a lot of bug fixes.
Here is the changelog:
1.0.7b
-
Fixed torpedo trajectories and launch distance
-
Fixed boats stuck on land borders
-
Fixed a potential vulnerability to cheating in MP with research queue and construction queue
-
Fixed a potential crash related to autosave
-
Fixed a sporadic crash after the system goes sleep/hybernate mode
-
Reduced the "tsunamy effect" when hitting naval units with nukes
-
When deploying units you can now hold 'Z', 'X', 'C', 'V', 'B' buttons to see the ranges of specific hosted units
-
When transferring regions via the diplomacy, the assimilation time is now forced if the factions are not allied
-
Allowed production of units by VirtualCity
-
Added ProducedByAnotherUnit property for missiles
-
Reworked the airdrop/naval transporting for the AI
-
Fixed achievements for completing the game with specific faction
-
Fixed the problem with tech-improved weapon configs not counted when calculating potential max weapon range for units
-
Fixed the saved game configurations not loading
-
Fixed the crash related to unit groups referenced in War Planner
-
Fixed the problem with torpedoes not hitting ships from behind
-
Fixed a potential crash related to the explosions
-
Fixed a random crash related to changing unit states
-
Not showing enemy weapon loadout for units anymore
-
Added new functions to the Events engine
-
The default maps now have their Events defined separately for easier modding
-
Now cancelling all agreements when breaking from alliance
-
Added the support for DLCs
-
Added the target re-distribution for SAMs/ABMs
-
Added the starting Tech Level for MP games
-
Changed the slider ranges for Min rating games
-
Changed the event notifications to always store the event position
-
Added indication of the Server player in MP
-
AI Unit placement is now more random
-
Options screen can be now open by pressing "O" or spacebar in the main menu
-
Added new Orbital Drop Pod and Quantum Radar techs (localization pending)
-
Adjusted nuclear ALCM firing behavior to be less wasteful
-
Updated several tech artworks
-
Attack submarines now stay submerged when in a strike plan
Changed files in this update