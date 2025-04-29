Navigator,

To enhance your gaming experience, Strinova will have a non-disruptive update on April 29, 2025. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. After the update, please install it via the launcher.

▽ Update Time

April 29, 2025, 03:15 (UTC+0)

▽ Update Scope

Full Server

▽ Update Details

[Boom Fest – Limited-Time Mode]

Duration: April 29, 07:00 – May 5, 03:59 (UTC+0)

Welcome to the exciting Boom Fest! Share the fun with your friends!

Special Mechanics:

Random Navigators become Bomb Carriers each round;

Bomb Carriers can pass the Bomb via melee attacks;

Detonation occurs after a set duration or at round end, eliminating carriers;

Earn points by surviving. The Navigator with the highest cumulative score wins;

Weapons, throwables, and gadgets inflict Slow on Superstrings.

▽ Experience Optimization:

In Outbreak mode, the HP and armor of evolved Superstrings in the Final Showdown increased from 4000 to 5000 points, while the HP of Blue Omega Cores has decreased from 8000 to 5000 points.

▽ Bug Fixes: