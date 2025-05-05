 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18264954 Edited 5 May 2025 – 12:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Skeleton loading for API-supported websites
  • Advanced playback settings
    Reworked:
  • Refactored Network module (SMB/DLNA)
  • Improved passthrough logic
  • Refactored UI logic module
    Fixed:
  • Various minor fixes and improvements

