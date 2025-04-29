Today we are releasing a major update to the game, focusing on massive content changes that includes new buildings, recipes, items, trades, updated progression, and just in general revamps to much of the existing content.

Changes

Added Lucrum Smelter which refines Lucrum Ore into Lucrum Ingot

Added a large number of new converters

Adjusted many existing recipes

Basic conveyor belts are now 75% cheaper!

Added various new items

Added new tutorial steps and adjusted existing steps to include new buildings

Added gifs to many tutorial steps

Added additional workbenches to have more specific targeted crafting (Advanced Workbench, High-tech Workbench, Carpenters Bench, Stone Masonry).

Added Crafting Spot which can be used to craft basic items in the case that all crafting tech is destroyed

Added red, green and blue tech tier

Overhauled the color scheme of many voxel assets to match with their respective tiers

Added a number of new trades and updated many of the existing trades

Added another faction as trade partner: Saturn Fields

Added a few half wall variations (More building variation is always a good thing)

Added Glass Roof Building

Increased base level depth and radius of resources patches

Shortened fade out for Floating Texts

Highlighted buttons in ConstructMenu and RecipeSelectMenus with green tint when the respective ingredients are available

Repositioned the crafting queue of the WorkstationDetailView

Increased number of autosaves kept 3->10

Updated Logo and Application Icon

A Note on Save Breaking PT. II Electric Boogaloo

With this update we removed and changed so many buildings that old saves might not survive and will crash on load.

We have been building the game from the start with modding support in mind, and interestingly this update contains very close to no code changes and instead almost the entire overhaul lives in player facing Definition Files that are parsed and loaded at runtime. With that in mind it is on our radar that making changes to those files specifically put there for people to create new stuff and change, shouldn't lead to completely breaking behavior where possible.

The breaking of saves will happen once more with our upcoming combat release which is another massive overhaul to many of our core systems. Speaking of that we are now finished implementing all features in combat and are now working on optimization, polishing, and general fixes.

Stay tuned for the next update because it's going to be another great one! As always we can't wait to hear your thoughts!

Until next time!

The best place to get in touch with us and see what we are working on is by joining our Discord server. So if you haven't yet, stop by and let us know your thoughts!