-
Smelters now correctly understand T2 metals and tiering.
-
Only the first tier of Beneficiation has been done. Need to progress this and work out what's needed for second tier. Should it just be more power? Should they no longer require a room, so you can wash on site?
-
Fixed issue where Smelters that needed 10 ore would wait until 11 was available
-
Improved Smelter Loading Readout. Need to not get distracted, I have major technical housekeeping to keep up with!
-
Smelters now show remaining ore before smelt start.
-
Fixed issue with research being given causing a crash at startup in certain MB GAC setups
I really want to spend a bunch of time re-doing the Smelter UI. That was implemented very early on for Evolved, and I never really went back to it and improved it. The glorious new in-base readouts show the sort of thing I'd be aiming for!
Changed files in this update