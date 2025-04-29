This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Final Update (v1.0.0) is now available on the Experimental Branch!

Experimental Branch

This final update adds a number of new features and changes many others. Our goal is to deliver a clean, stable game that runs smoothly on a wide range of systems, without any major bugs.

We're still in Early Access and in an Experimental Branch on top of that, so bugs are to be expected.

If you encounter any bugs or would like to share your feedback, feel free to post on the Steam forums, join us on Discord, or press "Contact Support" directly from within the game.

If you’d like to try the Experimental version, please note that you’ll still be able to transfer your save from the Experimental Branch to the Live Branch once the Experimental period is over.

Also, we have no intention of resetting any player progress so it is safe to farm!

New Languages

In addition to all the new changes, The Slormancer is now available in four new languages: German, Spanish, Japanese, and (partially) Russian.

If you speak any of these languages, feel free to switch your in-game language settings to enjoy the new translations, and don’t hesitate to share your feedback on their quality!

How to play

To get access to the Experimental Branch, right click on The Slormancer, then:

Properties -> Betas -> Beta Participation -> Experimental - Testing Branch.

Once you start The Slormancer, it will make a copy of your save so your progress will carry over to the Experimental Branch. A few changes on The Final Update (1.0) are not compatible with the current 0.9 version of The Slormancer, so if you want to go back to the Live Branch, your progress from the Experimental Branch will NOT carry back to the Live Branch.

That being said, once The Balance Update moves from the Experimental Branch to the Live Branch, your save from the Experimental Branch will be elligible to be carried over.

Have fun!

Cheers!