Patch 1.1.2 Out Now - Below fixes verified and addressed.

_While we were at it, we thought we should do another round of fixes and balancing! Thanks for the community for helping us out with these!

If you're having issues, don't hesitate to share them with us on our Discord!_

Issues Addressed

Balancing: Modules and Weapons can now drop from enemies in regular Pilgrimage and appear as normal objective rewards

Bugfix: Game crashing if a player uses Clap emote and then sits in any seat

Bugfix: Fabricator exploit allowing for infinite Alloys with two or more players

Bugfix: Fabricator processing speed not increasing with upgrades

Bugfix: Issues with changing settings with Controller

Bugfix: Reclaimer Timer being stuck with previous Sector's remaining time when Void Jumping into a new sector

Bugfix: "Legendary Kit" achievement being unlocked with 2 legendary mods instead of 3

Bugfix: Ambush objective succeeding even if the Remnant Freighter manages to jump out

Bugfix: Perk "Suit Enhancement" Level 5 having inverted values

Bugfix: Batteries not saving with Save Session when in central computer recharge sockets

Bugfix: Build boxes placed in build sockets not saving with Save Session

Bugfix: Items placed in Frigate Bridge shelves not saving with Save Session

Bugfix: Weapon build boxes placed in Gravity Scoop causing issues after loading a Saved Session

Note: Saved Sessions created prior to the 1.1.2 patch will not have the above save-session related issues fixed.

Once again, if you are having issues, don't hesitate to share them with us on our Discord!

Sincerely,

// The Hutlihut Games Crew