Patch 1.1.2 Out Now - Below fixes verified and addressed.
_While we were at it, we thought we should do another round of fixes and balancing! Thanks for the community for helping us out with these!
If you're having issues, don't hesitate to share them with us on our Discord!_
Issues Addressed
-
Balancing: Modules and Weapons can now drop from enemies in regular Pilgrimage and appear as normal objective rewards
-
Bugfix: Game crashing if a player uses Clap emote and then sits in any seat
-
Bugfix: Fabricator exploit allowing for infinite Alloys with two or more players
-
Bugfix: Fabricator processing speed not increasing with upgrades
-
Bugfix: Issues with changing settings with Controller
-
Bugfix: Reclaimer Timer being stuck with previous Sector's remaining time when Void Jumping into a new sector
-
Bugfix: "Legendary Kit" achievement being unlocked with 2 legendary mods instead of 3
-
Bugfix: Ambush objective succeeding even if the Remnant Freighter manages to jump out
-
Bugfix: Perk "Suit Enhancement" Level 5 having inverted values
-
Bugfix: Batteries not saving with Save Session when in central computer recharge sockets
-
Bugfix: Build boxes placed in build sockets not saving with Save Session
-
Bugfix: Items placed in Frigate Bridge shelves not saving with Save Session
-
Bugfix: Weapon build boxes placed in Gravity Scoop causing issues after loading a Saved Session
Note: Saved Sessions created prior to the 1.1.2 patch will not have the above save-session related issues fixed.
Once again, if you are having issues, don't hesitate to share them with us on our Discord!
Sincerely,
// The Hutlihut Games Crew
Changed files in this update