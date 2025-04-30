Hello Adventurers!
We're VERY happy to finally release the very first DLC for Worlds of Aria!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3325450/Worlds_of_Aria_Fredos_Games/
The Great Aria Games are starting soon, and Fredo Bargains is counting on you to win first prize!
FEATURES
A new playable character - Take control of Fredo Bargains, the charismatic and cunning impresario cat.
6 brand-new story chapters - Explore Altabianca, Ashanul, and more to recruit the best team and win the Great Aria Games.
More choices, more chaos - Engage in new roleplaying scenarios filled with clever trades, double-crosses, and theatrical flair.
And don't forget, if you own the DLC, you can invite your friends to play with you for free thanks to the Friends Pass!
