Hello Adventurers!

We're VERY happy to finally release the very first DLC for Worlds of Aria!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3325450/Worlds_of_Aria_Fredos_Games/

The Great Aria Games are starting soon, and Fredo Bargains is counting on you to win first prize!

FEATURES

A new playable character - Take control of Fredo Bargains, the charismatic and cunning impresario cat.

6 brand-new story chapters - Explore Altabianca, Ashanul, and more to recruit the best team and win the Great Aria Games.

More choices, more chaos - Engage in new roleplaying scenarios filled with clever trades, double-crosses, and theatrical flair.

And don't forget, if you own the DLC, you can invite your friends to play with you for free thanks to the Friends Pass!