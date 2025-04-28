Defense of Fort Burton is OUT NOW in Early Access!

The gates are open, the heroes are ready, and the undead are knocking! Defense of Fort Burton is officially available in Early Access on Steam, and we’re thrilled to invite you to join Howard, Lexy, and Albert in their epic stand to protect Fort Burton from waves of corrupted creatures and sinister undead forces!

What is Defense of Fort Burton?

Defense of Fort Burton is a side-scrolling tower defense game with a twist: you command three legendary heroes—Howard the Warrior, Lexy the Archer, and Albert the Wizard—each with unique abilities that bring chaos to the battlefield. Build towers, set traps, and unleash magical spells to defend the fort’s population from relentless enemy waves. With a semi-realistic, cartoony art style and a gameplay flow that evolves from casual to brutally challenging, this is a tower defense adventure packed with fun, strategy, and heart.

Core Features Available Now:

Three Unique Heroes : Wield Howard’s frontline might, Lexy’s pinpoint archery, and Albert’s devastating magic to turn the tide of battle.

Strategic Tower Defense : Assign fighters like archers, mages, and priests to towers, upgrade defenses, and place traps to outsmart your enemies.

Dynamic Magic System : Collect magic points in battle to cast game-changing spells that adapt to your playstyle.

Main Story Campaign : Experience the prequel story of Fort Burton, where our heroes become legends in a world on the brink of darkness.

Population Scoring: Protect the fort’s citizens to earn high scores, with every life saved counting toward your victory.

Why Early Access?

We’re launching Defense of Fort Burton in Early Access to build the best possible experience with your help. The core game is packed with content: a full Main Story Campaign, three heroes with deep ability trees, and a robust defense system. But this is just the beginning! We’re a small team with big dreams, and Early Access lets us refine the game based on your feedback. Expect regular updates that add new content based on community input!

Here’s what’s on the horizon:

New Enemy Types : More undead horrors, and epic bosses.

Expanded Hero Customization : Additional equipment, talents, and passive abilities.

High-End Game Modes : Post-campaign challenges for veteran defenders.

Polish and Balance: Smoother gameplay, refined difficulty, and bug fixes.

Exclusive Rewards for Early Defenders!

As a thank you for joining us during Early Access, all players who defend Fort Burton in this phase—our Early Defenders—will gain access to special endgame content once the game reaches its full release! We’re currently crafting this exclusive content, designed to reward your early support with unique challenges, rewards, and surprises that will enhance your journey. Stay tuned for more details as we continue to build this exciting addition!

Watch the Trailer!

Get a taste of the action with our Early Access Launch Trailer below and see Howard’s ground-shattering strikes, Lexy’s explosive arrows, and Albert’s meteoric mayhem in glorious semi-cartoony style!

Now, grab your sword, nock your arrows, and summon your spells. Fort Burton needs you! ⚔️🏹✨

Join the Fight!

We want Defense of Fort Burton to be a game you love as much as we do. Jump into our Discord to share your strategies, report bugs, or suggest new features. Your feedback will shape the future of Fort Burton! You can also follow us on X/Twitter for updates and behind-the-scenes peeks.

Play Defense of Fort Burton Now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3183790/Defense_Of_Fort_Burton

A Note from the Team

My name is Edwin Jusuf and together with my friends as a small indie team, we’ve poured our hearts into Defense of Fort Burton. This game is the prequel to a larger story in the Aeon Fantasy World, and we’re excited to share this chapter with you. There might be a few bumps along the way (undead sheep are tricky to wrangle!), but we’re committed to making this adventure epic. Thank you for joining us on this journey—your support means the world.

With courage and gratitude,

Edwin Jusuf

Ledx