-Fixed barrel and machine issues encountered in multiplayer mode. Also fixed save data loss bugs caused by these issues.

-Fixed an error that occurred when deleting pumpjacks.

-Fixed an error when throwing crates into the trash.

We are currently working on adding item selling and increasing gas station orders based on player level. We’ll release these features in the next patch as soon as possible!

Thank you so much for all your feedback and suggestions! ❤️