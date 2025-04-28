Hello Cinema Managers!
We've been working quietly behind the scenes for a while. Although this update doesn't introduce major new features, we made some important improvements to enhance your overall experience:
🎬 Performance improvements across several areas. The game should now feel smoother, especially in some scenes.
🛠️ Minor bug fixes were implemented. (Most of these were potential issues that many players might not have noticed yet.)
🌎 Localization updates: Corrected minor translation mistakes and missing strings in certain languages.
🔍 Small adjustments made to some in-game texts to improve readability and clarity.
⚙️ Minor optimization work was done to slightly improve loading times.
This update prepares the foundation for bigger content updates coming soon. Enjoy managing your cinema!
Changed files in this update