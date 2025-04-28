- The running track or race track for the "Race with the Soldier" event has been redesigned and decorated with neon lights and other features.
- The "Race with the Soldier" event has been extended, and the soldier will no longer disappear after completing the race.
Running Track Update for the 'Race with the Soldier' Event
Update notes via Steam Community
