28 April 2025 Build 18264477 Edited 28 April 2025 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • The running track or race track for the "Race with the Soldier" event has been redesigned and decorated with neon lights and other features.
  • The "Race with the Soldier" event has been extended, and the soldier will no longer disappear after completing the race.

