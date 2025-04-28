 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18264450 Edited 28 April 2025 – 11:52:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 1.1.0

  • Xbox-style controller support
  • PS4-style controller support
  • Controller control tab added

If you have any issues, please contact technical support
at the email address available in the "Credits" tab.

