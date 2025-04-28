Optimize the animation of firearms walking and running

Optimize third person animations such as smoking and eating canned food

Optimize new map loss generation and wild animal generation

Optimize the display of spoon food texture when eating canned food

Fix the issue of not refreshing gender data when creating new roles and switching genders

Fix the issue of DLC clothing flashing on dedicated servers

Fix issues with dropped maps and map collisions on new maps

Fixed the issue of ID not displaying or displaying two IDs when playing multiplayer games

Fixed the issue of unlimited picking up of dropped items on the ground

Fix the issue of incorrect icons for medical items in the technology tree

Limit DF122 shooting mode

Fix slow transition time during sleep on new map

Fixed the issue of incorrect door opening prompts and inability to enter the client after opening the door in the new map