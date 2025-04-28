Optimization:
-
Optimize the display of spoon food texture when eating canned food
-
Optimize new map loss generation and wild animal generation
-
Optimize third person animations such as smoking and eating canned food
-
Optimize the animation of firearms walking and running
Bug fixes:
-
Fix the issue of not refreshing gender data when creating new roles and switching genders
-
Fix the issue of DLC clothing flashing on dedicated servers
-
Fix issues with dropped maps and map collisions on new maps
-
Fixed the issue of ID not displaying or displaying two IDs when playing multiplayer games
-
Fixed the issue of unlimited picking up of dropped items on the ground
-
Fix the issue of incorrect icons for medical items in the technology tree
-
Limit DF122 shooting mode
-
Fix slow transition time during sleep on new map
-
Fixed the issue of incorrect door opening prompts and inability to enter the client after opening the door in the new map
-
Fix some known issues in new maps
Changed files in this update