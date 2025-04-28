 Skip to content

28 April 2025
Optimization:

  • Optimize the display of spoon food texture when eating canned food

  • Optimize new map loss generation and wild animal generation

  • Optimize third person animations such as smoking and eating canned food

  • Optimize the animation of firearms walking and running

Bug fixes:

  • Fix the issue of not refreshing gender data when creating new roles and switching genders

  • Fix the issue of DLC clothing flashing on dedicated servers

  • Fix issues with dropped maps and map collisions on new maps

  • Fixed the issue of ID not displaying or displaying two IDs when playing multiplayer games

  • Fixed the issue of unlimited picking up of dropped items on the ground

  • Fix the issue of incorrect icons for medical items in the technology tree

  • Limit DF122 shooting mode

  • Fix slow transition time during sleep on new map

  • Fixed the issue of incorrect door opening prompts and inability to enter the client after opening the door in the new map

  • Fix some known issues in new maps

