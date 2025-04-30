 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18264358 Edited 30 April 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks to everyone who's hopped into GORN 2 so far, we appreciate every one of you for all your support!

Patch 1.0.2 is now up on Steam. We've got quite a few improvements which are all listed below:

  • Slightly Increased KO duration

  • Reduced force required to stun

  • Increased stunned duration

  • Reduced stunned stamina

  • Increased parry VFX size

  • Increased parried time

  • Increased parried stamina reduction

  • Gave Guts 02 enemies easier-to-parry weapons during bonus round

  • Reduced time required to hypnotize with Hypno Wheel

  • Increased how long a Rokibe stays hypnotized

  • Significantly reduced player punch thresholds

  • Added collision to Spring Board

  • Made Spring Board trigger bigger

  • Made Juicer in 04-03 automatically go up and down instead of waiting for trigger

  • Reduced Juicer bonus round requirement from 5 to 4

  • Reduced slice thresholds for most weapons

  • Made some slicing weapons less floppy/twisty

  • Increased force-add on several blunt weapons

  • Reduced parry threshold for all weapons

  • Made sword a little bigger for easier slicing

  • Made mini axe a little smaller for better control

  • Made white slice line VFX longer

  • Made some weapons stickier on slash

  • Increased thrown weapon speed

  • Made Morning Star hits feel heavier

  • Made bruises from Morning Star more severe

  • Changed fist arrow collider for fewer sideways pushes

  • Made Rokibe floppier after taking impact damage

  • Increased Gold Lance speed boost

  • Reduced force-add on KO blow

  • Increased punch damage

  • Increased rock damage

  • Improved controller angle on Steam

