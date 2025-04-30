Thanks to everyone who's hopped into GORN 2 so far, we appreciate every one of you for all your support!
Patch 1.0.2 is now up on Steam. We've got quite a few improvements which are all listed below:
-
Slightly Increased KO duration
-
Reduced force required to stun
-
Increased stunned duration
-
Reduced stunned stamina
-
Increased parry VFX size
-
Increased parried time
-
Increased parried stamina reduction
-
Gave Guts 02 enemies easier-to-parry weapons during bonus round
-
Reduced time required to hypnotize with Hypno Wheel
-
Increased how long a Rokibe stays hypnotized
-
Significantly reduced player punch thresholds
-
Added collision to Spring Board
-
Made Spring Board trigger bigger
-
Made Juicer in 04-03 automatically go up and down instead of waiting for trigger
-
Reduced Juicer bonus round requirement from 5 to 4
-
Reduced slice thresholds for most weapons
-
Made some slicing weapons less floppy/twisty
-
Increased force-add on several blunt weapons
-
Reduced parry threshold for all weapons
-
Made sword a little bigger for easier slicing
-
Made mini axe a little smaller for better control
-
Made white slice line VFX longer
-
Made some weapons stickier on slash
-
Increased thrown weapon speed
-
Made Morning Star hits feel heavier
-
Made bruises from Morning Star more severe
-
Changed fist arrow collider for fewer sideways pushes
-
Made Rokibe floppier after taking impact damage
-
Increased Gold Lance speed boost
-
Reduced force-add on KO blow
-
Increased punch damage
-
Increased rock damage
-
Improved controller angle on Steam
