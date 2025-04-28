 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18264334 Edited 28 April 2025 – 11:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Updated Asteroid Base and Derelict:
  • Reworked lighting
  • Improved texturing
  • Improved geometry for various room types

  • Players will now always start levels with a minimum of 1000 per primary ammo type

  • Pillager adjusted:

  • Max ammo increased 1 -> 2
  • Ammo rate reduced 0.25 -> 0.125
  • Impulse adjusted:
  • Ammo cost increased 5/8/11 -> 7/10/13
  • Autopulser adjusted:
  • Upgrade cost increased 50000 -> 60000
  • Ammo cost increased 5.5/6/6.5 -> 6/6.5/7

  • Ack-Am upgrade cost increased 50000 -> 70000

  • Improved lighting for large forcefields

  • Reduced Plasma firing sound volume

  • Added sound priority system

  • Certain sounds can no longer be interrupted by other sounds
  • High priority sounds include firing and detonation sounds for mines and secondaries

  • Various changes for reducing memory usage

  • Fixed an issue where levels could generate too small room entrances that where impassable

