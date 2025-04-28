- Updated Asteroid Base and Derelict:
- Reworked lighting
- Improved texturing
- Improved geometry for various room types
-
Players will now always start levels with a minimum of 1000 per primary ammo type
-
Pillager adjusted:
- Max ammo increased 1 -> 2
- Ammo rate reduced 0.25 -> 0.125
- Impulse adjusted:
- Ammo cost increased 5/8/11 -> 7/10/13
- Autopulser adjusted:
- Upgrade cost increased 50000 -> 60000
- Ammo cost increased 5.5/6/6.5 -> 6/6.5/7
-
Ack-Am upgrade cost increased 50000 -> 70000
-
Improved lighting for large forcefields
-
Reduced Plasma firing sound volume
-
Added sound priority system
- Certain sounds can no longer be interrupted by other sounds
- High priority sounds include firing and detonation sounds for mines and secondaries
-
Various changes for reducing memory usage
-
Fixed an issue where levels could generate too small room entrances that where impassable
