Build 1.08:
Changes:
- Added possibility to disable flash animation in settings
- Ships in stores now cost a lot less!
- Card Rewards re-roll now requires less DICE values (less expensive)
- Ritual Cleansing buffed from 8 -> 20 shield
- Ritual Eldritch Blast buffed from 8 -> 10 damage.
- Ritual Deathless Curse buffed from 2 --> 3 turns.
- Depth achievements will also unlock on act 3.
Fixed Bugs:
- Faction unlocks shows in the correct language
- Fixed line of sight not being respected for some cards like Drawing Fire and Quick Shots
- Occult magnetism will not target enemies that are immune.
- Fixed re-rolling boss rewards sometimes causing a freeze.
- Star Eater doesn't ignore stealth for single target attacks
- Dweller doesn't maintain charge if it can't perform charge attack
