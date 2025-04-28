 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18264317
Update notes via Steam Community

Build 1.08:

Changes:

  • Added possibility to disable flash animation in settings
  • Ships in stores now cost a lot less!
  • Card Rewards re-roll now requires less DICE values (less expensive)
  • Ritual Cleansing buffed from 8 -> 20 shield
  • Ritual Eldritch Blast buffed from 8 -> 10 damage.
  • Ritual Deathless Curse buffed from 2 --> 3 turns.
  • Depth achievements will also unlock on act 3.

Fixed Bugs:

  • Faction unlocks shows in the correct language
  • Fixed line of sight not being respected for some cards like Drawing Fire and Quick Shots
  • Occult magnetism will not target enemies that are immune.
  • Fixed re-rolling boss rewards sometimes causing a freeze.
  • Star Eater doesn't ignore stealth for single target attacks
  • Dweller doesn't maintain charge if it can't perform charge attack

--
konafa

