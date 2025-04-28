 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18264259 Edited 28 April 2025 – 12:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

//misc changes

  • The game has been updated to the latest version of GameMaker (v2024.13).
  • Campaign Reconnexus game mode - Map Screen: If you hover over an icon that's revealed but you can't yet reach then it now says "path required" where the travel tip usually is.
  • Shops: If you don't have enough Cogs to buy an item then its cost is now shown in red.
  • Shops Screen: When using a gamepad the Re-roll panel border now uses a brighter version (so it's the same as the Shop borders).
  • Blacksmith Forger class: His class trait now allows him to upgrade Weapons/Abilities/Drones into the appropriate Mega item.
  • Mimic Mouldmaker class: They will no longer be offered the Mega Element weapon class items if that weapon's element wouldn't show in the Difficulty (as they are useless).

//bug fixes

  • Choose Game Mode menu: The Campaign Reconnexus gems for beating the game mode weren't showing.
  • Shops Screen: When using a gamepad if all Shops were removed due to Corrupted Signals then the selector was scuffed.
  • Shops Screen: When using a gamepad with the Re-roll currently selected then you couldn't press Down to go to Continue.
  • Shops Screen: When using a gamepad if a temporary Shop is removed then the bottom text wasn't immediately updating.
  • Dodgy Networker class: In a Campaign Reconnexus the Contract Dealer could trigger a Contact Broker or Trojan Signal event.
  • Specialous Sectorium passive item: There was a chance it wouldn't add the extra special room if it was a special sector.
  • Gunineer Servomegatron drone: There was a chance of it having a normal weapon if you had any Elementless weapons.
  • Gunineer Servomegatron drone: There was a rare chance of it having a Voids Vigil weapon.
  • Abilitum Installer shop: The Mega Ability background panel looked scuffed if you had more than 5 Mega Abilities.
  • Encrypted Stranger - Abilitious Specialty: In a Campaign Reconnexus he could give a Mega Ability you already have.

