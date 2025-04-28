//misc changes
- The game has been updated to the latest version of GameMaker (v2024.13).
- Campaign Reconnexus game mode - Map Screen: If you hover over an icon that's revealed but you can't yet reach then it now says "path required" where the travel tip usually is.
- Shops: If you don't have enough Cogs to buy an item then its cost is now shown in red.
- Shops Screen: When using a gamepad the Re-roll panel border now uses a brighter version (so it's the same as the Shop borders).
- Blacksmith Forger class: His class trait now allows him to upgrade Weapons/Abilities/Drones into the appropriate Mega item.
- Mimic Mouldmaker class: They will no longer be offered the Mega Element weapon class items if that weapon's element wouldn't show in the Difficulty (as they are useless).
//bug fixes
- Choose Game Mode menu: The Campaign Reconnexus gems for beating the game mode weren't showing.
- Shops Screen: When using a gamepad if all Shops were removed due to Corrupted Signals then the selector was scuffed.
- Shops Screen: When using a gamepad with the Re-roll currently selected then you couldn't press Down to go to Continue.
- Shops Screen: When using a gamepad if a temporary Shop is removed then the bottom text wasn't immediately updating.
- Dodgy Networker class: In a Campaign Reconnexus the Contract Dealer could trigger a Contact Broker or Trojan Signal event.
- Specialous Sectorium passive item: There was a chance it wouldn't add the extra special room if it was a special sector.
- Gunineer Servomegatron drone: There was a chance of it having a normal weapon if you had any Elementless weapons.
- Gunineer Servomegatron drone: There was a rare chance of it having a Voids Vigil weapon.
- Abilitum Installer shop: The Mega Ability background panel looked scuffed if you had more than 5 Mega Abilities.
- Encrypted Stranger - Abilitious Specialty: In a Campaign Reconnexus he could give a Mega Ability you already have.
