1、朝代兵种中增加赤备军、武士、怯薛军；
2、针对新兵种增加天赋页、武将技、武将特性；
3、自创中增加皇帝（元朝）、可汗（蒙古）、天皇（倭）官爵体系可以选择；
4、增加蒙古兵种体系；
5、武将单挑增加倭特色模型（自建武将的特殊兵种为武士/赤备队时，武将的单挑模型为倭国武将外观）
6、全面优化【无双战神】、【道法自然】、【巾帼绽芳华】中的部分武将的特性、武将技与天赋树；
7、修复丢弃宝物可能出现的问题；
8、修复子嗣可能出现宦官特性的问题；
3.1.1
Update notes via Steam Community
1、朝代兵种中增加赤备军、武士、怯薛军；
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1984721
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1984722
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update