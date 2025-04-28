Features
Added auto-save feature to the game and settings UI.
Improvements
-
Worker selection UI → You can copy the assignment to other buildings of that type within the province or across the entire empire.
-
Removed read/write flag from several textures, saving some texture memory.
-
Updated to Unity version 6.1 and updated a few plugins. Performance increase with Unity 6.1 is significant — on my machine, about 30%.
-
Quest UI can now also be closed via the Escape key.
-
Key shortcut "Load saved game" now also loads auto-save files.
-
Loot collection UI now pops up at the upper right corner instead of the centre of the screen.
-
Player resource UI no longer shows decimal values for limits such as food.
Balancing
-
The Elven scout unit is slightly cheaper and deals slightly more damage.
-
Price changes for resources when buying and selling are reduced by a factor of 15 (marketplace).
-
Increased the price of food storage.
-
Reduced the price of food storage expansion and increased its capacity. Build time is slightly longer.
-
Reduced the price of the mill storage expansion. Build time is slightly longer.
-
Adjusted resource prices for the arcane crop blessing (mill radius extension). Build time is also longer.
-
Added 5k more stones to the playtest map.
Bugfixes
-
A soft lock caused by the Quest UI when escaping and immediately reopening a quest, resulting in getting stuck in modal dialogue mode.
-
Further improvements to spawn effect caching for units, as it was still not 100% reliable.
-
A bug where squads would sometimes not leave the tent, and the tent’s destruction would lead to unconquerable provinces.
-
A bug in the recruiting UI where not enough empty recruiting slots were shown after an upgrade was built to extend capacity.
-
A bug where the "sell excess food" upgrade for markets would not sell at the correct market price.
-
A bug in the building UI where the correct building health was not displayed after tabbing out and in again.
-
A bug in the marketplace where selling all resources would sometimes not grant the player their gold.
-
A crash bug in the spell-effect tooltip.
-
An issue with the AudioManager not resetting audio position correctly, which caused some tracks to play only briefly before switching to the next one.
-
Several research descriptions.
Changed files in this update