28 April 2025 Build 18264138 Edited 28 April 2025 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

Added auto-save feature to the game and settings UI.

Improvements

  • Worker selection UI → You can copy the assignment to other buildings of that type within the province or across the entire empire.

  • Removed read/write flag from several textures, saving some texture memory.

  • Updated to Unity version 6.1 and updated a few plugins. Performance increase with Unity 6.1 is significant — on my machine, about 30%.

  • Quest UI can now also be closed via the Escape key.

  • Key shortcut "Load saved game" now also loads auto-save files.

  • Loot collection UI now pops up at the upper right corner instead of the centre of the screen.

  • Player resource UI no longer shows decimal values for limits such as food.

Balancing

  • The Elven scout unit is slightly cheaper and deals slightly more damage.

  • Price changes for resources when buying and selling are reduced by a factor of 15 (marketplace).

  • Increased the price of food storage.

  • Reduced the price of food storage expansion and increased its capacity. Build time is slightly longer.

  • Reduced the price of the mill storage expansion. Build time is slightly longer.

  • Adjusted resource prices for the arcane crop blessing (mill radius extension). Build time is also longer.

  • Added 5k more stones to the playtest map.

Bugfixes

  • A soft lock caused by the Quest UI when escaping and immediately reopening a quest, resulting in getting stuck in modal dialogue mode.

  • Further improvements to spawn effect caching for units, as it was still not 100% reliable.

  • A bug where squads would sometimes not leave the tent, and the tent’s destruction would lead to unconquerable provinces.

  • A bug in the recruiting UI where not enough empty recruiting slots were shown after an upgrade was built to extend capacity.

  • A bug where the "sell excess food" upgrade for markets would not sell at the correct market price.

  • A bug in the building UI where the correct building health was not displayed after tabbing out and in again.

  • A bug in the marketplace where selling all resources would sometimes not grant the player their gold.

  • A crash bug in the spell-effect tooltip.

  • An issue with the AudioManager not resetting audio position correctly, which caused some tracks to play only briefly before switching to the next one.

  • Several research descriptions.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Heart Of Muriet Playtest Content Depot 1704151
