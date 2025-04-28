Added auto-save feature to the game and settings UI.

Player resource UI no longer shows decimal values for limits such as food.

Loot collection UI now pops up at the upper right corner instead of the centre of the screen.

Quest UI can now also be closed via the Escape key.

Updated to Unity version 6.1 and updated a few plugins. Performance increase with Unity 6.1 is significant — on my machine, about 30%.

Removed read/write flag from several textures, saving some texture memory.

Worker selection UI → You can copy the assignment to other buildings of that type within the province or across the entire empire.

Added 5k more stones to the playtest map.

Adjusted resource prices for the arcane crop blessing (mill radius extension). Build time is also longer.

Reduced the price of the mill storage expansion. Build time is slightly longer.

Reduced the price of food storage expansion and increased its capacity. Build time is slightly longer.

Price changes for resources when buying and selling are reduced by a factor of 15 (marketplace).

The Elven scout unit is slightly cheaper and deals slightly more damage.

A soft lock caused by the Quest UI when escaping and immediately reopening a quest, resulting in getting stuck in modal dialogue mode.

Further improvements to spawn effect caching for units, as it was still not 100% reliable.

A bug where squads would sometimes not leave the tent, and the tent’s destruction would lead to unconquerable provinces.

A bug in the recruiting UI where not enough empty recruiting slots were shown after an upgrade was built to extend capacity.

A bug where the "sell excess food" upgrade for markets would not sell at the correct market price.

A bug in the building UI where the correct building health was not displayed after tabbing out and in again.

A bug in the marketplace where selling all resources would sometimes not grant the player their gold.

A crash bug in the spell-effect tooltip.

An issue with the AudioManager not resetting audio position correctly, which caused some tracks to play only briefly before switching to the next one.