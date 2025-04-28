 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
28 April 2025 Build 18264092 Edited 28 April 2025 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • adjusted font sizes on annoucement screens of max level skill evolutions (for all languages)

  • FIXED: numbers showing amount of healing applied by Oilmancy Cultists where occassionally unrounded

  • FIXED: Cannoneers (V. Crab max level eveolution) occassionally stopped firing queued salvos until end of run

  • FIXED: Number of L&S Firewater barrels where not displayed correctly when there was barrel present and after leveling up the skill on even levels

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2185181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link