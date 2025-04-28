-
adjusted font sizes on annoucement screens of max level skill evolutions (for all languages)
FIXED: numbers showing amount of healing applied by Oilmancy Cultists where occassionally unrounded
FIXED: Cannoneers (V. Crab max level eveolution) occassionally stopped firing queued salvos until end of run
FIXED: Number of L&S Firewater barrels where not displayed correctly when there was barrel present and after leveling up the skill on even levels
v1.1.1 - Small Update
