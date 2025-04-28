Big news: multiplayer is now live and you can jump in with up to 8 players! Get ready for some epic building and combat on a whole new scale. Face off against your mates or ally with them to take on the AI.

Looking ahead, I'm working on some new features to make playing together even better. For example markers/pings for easier communication with your allies, a public server browser to find games and cross-play! So you can strategize and clash with even more players, no matter their platform.

I'm excited about the future of "Settle and Battle: New Empires" and can't wait for your feedback and ideas!