28 April 2025 Build 18263926 Edited 28 April 2025 – 11:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes and Optimizations:

  • Fixed an issue where some text displayed incorrectly.

  • Fixed a bug where the game could get stuck if a rabbit died during towing.

  • Fixed an issue where the "Create" button could become unclickable in certain situations.

  • Fixed an issue where villagers could not teleport together in some cases.

  • Optimized villager AI and work logic to prevent them from getting stuck or refusing to work.

  • Fixed a bug where items could be duplicated using the teleportation portal.

  • Fixed errors that occurred after binding a respawn point on a different map.

