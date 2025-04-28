Bug Fixes and Optimizations:

Fixed an issue where some text displayed incorrectly.

Fixed a bug where the game could get stuck if a rabbit died during towing.

Fixed an issue where the "Create" button could become unclickable in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where villagers could not teleport together in some cases.

Optimized villager AI and work logic to prevent them from getting stuck or refusing to work.

Fixed a bug where items could be duplicated using the teleportation portal.