Bug Fixes and Optimizations:
-
Fixed an issue where some text displayed incorrectly.
-
Fixed a bug where the game could get stuck if a rabbit died during towing.
-
Fixed an issue where the "Create" button could become unclickable in certain situations.
-
Fixed an issue where villagers could not teleport together in some cases.
-
Optimized villager AI and work logic to prevent them from getting stuck or refusing to work.
-
Fixed a bug where items could be duplicated using the teleportation portal.
-
Fixed errors that occurred after binding a respawn point on a different map.
Changed files in this update