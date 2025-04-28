Game content update:
- Added a texture for exterior walls.
- Add a roof texture.
- Modify the texture of the wizard.
- Modify the size of the game character.
- Enable the test function of the handle input.
- Enable the test of the new dialogue system.
- Removed the old version of the conversation feature.
- Fixed the bug that the mouse hovering over the button on the start interface would not change color.
Game engine update:
- The drawing module removes unused markers, whether it is adjusting the variables of the map and its setting interface.
- Independent map data module from the map module.
- The engine management module fixes the problem that the map data in the restricted map configuration interface is misconfigured.
- Map Data Module: Move the data in the map module to print macros.
- The map module has updated the map interface to extract duplicate content to make the calculation more intuitive.
- The function of setting the map size in the engine management module has increased the setting of the width of the map data.
- The audio module adds the output of the audio engine initialization failure.
- The audio module adds an interface to pause audio and resume playing audio.
- The audio module plays the audio interface and adds the volume parameter.
- Added audio preload function to the audio module.
- Add handle button enumeration to the input module.
- The input module adds a test interface for handle input.
- The map module simplifies the process of checking the map adjustment status interface.
- The map module extracts some constants.
- Added an interface for creating font textures in the font module.
- Add projection matrix update interface to the drawing module.
- Draw module to fix the problem that the wrong delete function is used when cleaning up map information.
- Draw layer module texture reuse information using smart pointer management.
- Add destructor to the Draw Layer module.
- Action loop class fixed a spelling error.
- The destructor of the action loop class has been changed to default.
- The action loop class uses smart pointers to manage action information.
- The action loop class optimizes the parameters of the action texture interface.
- Added and updated texture interface for action loops.
- Map module coordinate adjustment interface repeated calculation merge.
- The map module optimizes the function of checking the rollback direction in the edge collision interface.
- The map module detects whether to reach the edge of the interface to optimize the redundancy judgment logic.
- Map module: Optimize the position adjustment interface of the game background.
- The coordinate module fixes the problem that an operation overload is wrong.
- The engine management module adds an interface to detect the state of the game window.
- Map module map unit detection interface to reduce extra time to get calls.
- The map module reloads the map data interface, and optimizes the reduction of duplicate calculations.
- Coordinate module fixed the problem that the output object was wrong in the output overload.
- The drawing module adds a check on whether the window icon texture is loaded successfully.
- The map module fixed a calculation priority error.
- The drawing module adds two new initialization interfaces for the finishing of the drawing library.
- All secondary initialization interfaces of the draw module are set to private.
- The drawing module adds an interface for all map data initialization.
- Add mobile function to the input interface of the input module handle.
- The deletion queue for service module achievement observers is implemented using a standard library container.
- The console module adds a cross-platform clear screen interface.
- Item module fixed the issue that deleting equipment may cause memory leakage.
- Add null pointer detection to the function of deleting components in the item module.
- Added the function of loading conversation data from a file in the dialog module.
- Added an interface for converting strings to wide strings in the dialog module.
- The dialog module destructor adds the processing of dynamically allocated data.
- The dialogue module improves the security check of the dialogue process.
- The dialog module starts the dialogue interface and returns the number of the dialogue character.
- Dialogue shader changes a valid starting character number.
- Added text data structure to the font module.
- The font module removes two overloaded versions of the font rendering interface.
- The font module modifies the size of the address path array stored inside.
- Dialog module: Dialog data structure adds parameters to display progress and cumulative time verbatim.
- Incremental time parameter is added to the dialog interface of the dialog module.
- The new version of the Conversation Module: The conversation function adds support for word-by-word display over time.
- Added the button status acquisition interface to the button class.
- Button class adds event handling function and setting function of button.
- Added screen button processing class to the drawing module.
- Draw module screen buttons are processed after using the package.
- Added incremental time module.
- The variable of the input module marking whether the left and right mouse buttons are pressed or not is changed to record the coordinates of the last press.
- The input module uses a timer to store the coordinates of the last mouse press for a certain amount of time.
- The addition of the coordinate module is not equal to the operation overload of the symbol.
Changed files in this update