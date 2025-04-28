 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18263923 Edited 28 April 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Game content update:

  1. Added a texture for exterior walls.
  2. Add a roof texture.
  3. Modify the texture of the wizard.
  4. Modify the size of the game character.
  5. Enable the test function of the handle input.
  6. Enable the test of the new dialogue system.
  7. Removed the old version of the conversation feature.
  8. Fixed the bug that the mouse hovering over the button on the start interface would not change color.

Game engine update:

  1. The drawing module removes unused markers, whether it is adjusting the variables of the map and its setting interface.
  2. Independent map data module from the map module.
  3. The engine management module fixes the problem that the map data in the restricted map configuration interface is misconfigured.
  4. Map Data Module: Move the data in the map module to print macros.
  5. The map module has updated the map interface to extract duplicate content to make the calculation more intuitive.
  6. The function of setting the map size in the engine management module has increased the setting of the width of the map data.
  7. The audio module adds the output of the audio engine initialization failure.
  8. The audio module adds an interface to pause audio and resume playing audio.
  9. The audio module plays the audio interface and adds the volume parameter.
  10. Added audio preload function to the audio module.
  11. Add handle button enumeration to the input module.
  12. The input module adds a test interface for handle input.
  13. The map module simplifies the process of checking the map adjustment status interface.
  14. The map module extracts some constants.
  15. Added an interface for creating font textures in the font module.
  16. Add projection matrix update interface to the drawing module.
  17. Draw module to fix the problem that the wrong delete function is used when cleaning up map information.
  18. Draw layer module texture reuse information using smart pointer management.
  19. Add destructor to the Draw Layer module.
  20. Action loop class fixed a spelling error.
  21. The destructor of the action loop class has been changed to default.
  22. The action loop class uses smart pointers to manage action information.
  23. The action loop class optimizes the parameters of the action texture interface.
  24. Added and updated texture interface for action loops.
  25. Map module coordinate adjustment interface repeated calculation merge.
  26. The map module optimizes the function of checking the rollback direction in the edge collision interface.
  27. The map module detects whether to reach the edge of the interface to optimize the redundancy judgment logic.
  28. Map module: Optimize the position adjustment interface of the game background.
  29. The coordinate module fixes the problem that an operation overload is wrong.
  30. The engine management module adds an interface to detect the state of the game window.
  31. Map module map unit detection interface to reduce extra time to get calls.
  32. The map module reloads the map data interface, and optimizes the reduction of duplicate calculations.
  33. Coordinate module fixed the problem that the output object was wrong in the output overload.
  34. The drawing module adds a check on whether the window icon texture is loaded successfully.
  35. The map module fixed a calculation priority error.
  36. The drawing module adds two new initialization interfaces for the finishing of the drawing library.
  37. All secondary initialization interfaces of the draw module are set to private.
  38. The drawing module adds an interface for all map data initialization.
  39. Add mobile function to the input interface of the input module handle.
  40. The deletion queue for service module achievement observers is implemented using a standard library container.
  41. The console module adds a cross-platform clear screen interface.
  42. Item module fixed the issue that deleting equipment may cause memory leakage.
  43. Add null pointer detection to the function of deleting components in the item module.
  44. Added the function of loading conversation data from a file in the dialog module.
  45. Added an interface for converting strings to wide strings in the dialog module.
  46. The dialog module destructor adds the processing of dynamically allocated data.
  47. The dialogue module improves the security check of the dialogue process.
  48. The dialog module starts the dialogue interface and returns the number of the dialogue character.
  49. Dialogue shader changes a valid starting character number.
  50. Added text data structure to the font module.
  51. The font module removes two overloaded versions of the font rendering interface.
  52. The font module modifies the size of the address path array stored inside.
  53. Dialog module: Dialog data structure adds parameters to display progress and cumulative time verbatim.
  54. Incremental time parameter is added to the dialog interface of the dialog module.
  55. The new version of the Conversation Module: The conversation function adds support for word-by-word display over time.
  56. Added the button status acquisition interface to the button class.
  57. Button class adds event handling function and setting function of button.
  58. Added screen button processing class to the drawing module.
  59. Draw module screen buttons are processed after using the package.
  60. Added incremental time module.
  61. The variable of the input module marking whether the left and right mouse buttons are pressed or not is changed to record the coordinates of the last press.
  62. The input module uses a timer to store the coordinates of the last mouse press for a certain amount of time.
  63. The addition of the coordinate module is not equal to the operation overload of the symbol.

