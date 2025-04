"Simulation 3" for newbies has been weakened from frigates to corvettes

Removed systems with satellite delivery that were difficult for a newbie to get into due to engine limitations

More error output when crafting quest modular items

Modular quests fixes

The donor slot inside modular engineering is no longer shown until an item that can be improved is inserted

Fixed the construction of paths for bots, thanks to which they will no longer "freeze" in place