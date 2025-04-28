 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18263890 Edited 28 April 2025 – 10:39:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[New]
■ Background Theme

  • Add Japanese restaurant theme

[Changed]
■ Effect

  • Add missing materials

[Fixed]
■ Game

  • 'Kushi Express' Block Bug Fix
  • 'Mini Game - Darts' Bug Fix

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2226151
