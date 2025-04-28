[New]
■ Background Theme
- Add Japanese restaurant theme
[Changed]
■ Effect
- Add missing materials
[Fixed]
■ Game
- 'Kushi Express' Block Bug Fix
- 'Mini Game - Darts' Bug Fix
