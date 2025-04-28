add some small features related to STEAM.

-Data synced to STEAM can be viewed in the Foundation lobby (also accessible via the phone in your room):

-Number of registered Void Adventurers (limited to new game files; multiple playthroughs of the same file do not count)

-Current number of VA working online

-Total number of deaths

After clearing the game, you can check the following in a special area:

Number of timelines saved

Leaderboard(WIP) (Only progress made in the first playthrough and on Slave difficulty will be counted.)(New Game Plus progress don't count.)