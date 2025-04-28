Captains,

Following changes were deployed today, April 28:

Significant PvE Improvements:

NPC ships from all nations will now travel into enemy waters, providing more opportunities for diverse PvE encounters. Players leveling through PvE will no longer need to sail long distances to find combat.

Boarding Upgrade Adjustment:

Patrol Trincomalee ships now carry boarding bonuses equivalent to Blue-quality Boarding Modules, replacing those previously used from Elite NPC ships.

Escape to Port Bug Fix:

Fixed an issue where players could be dragged into battle after using the Escape to Port feature.

Clan Reservations Disabled:

Clan reservations have been disabled. Players who did not create a character using their reserved clan tag have lost the reservation.

Clan Creation Cost Reverted:

The reduced clan creation cost has been reverted. It is now back to 250,000, up from the temporary 15,000.

Captured NPC Ship Fixes:

Fixed bugs related to incorrect deck gun calibers on captured NPC ships. NPC ships now carry proper gun loadouts.