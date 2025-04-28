Good day Traveler!

Today's surprise update brings a cheap cure for 'Cripple' status effect in the form of 'Limb Poultices', which can be bought from the Item Shops. Also experience reward from the Phantom Knight has been increased and Cartographer's 'Magic Map' finally works in the Witch Grove.

This update also does some ground work for the Autumn Valley content update.

Rest of the changes and fixes are listed in the patch notes below.

Patch Notes

Added:

New item: Healing Poultice

Changes:

Changed tree sprites from 'cross sprites' to 2d sprites. This way the lantern light illuminates trees better at night.

Adjusted Witch Grove's fog and skybox so that the skybox will no longer be visible through the leaf ceiling, just like it used to be before the new leaf ceiling textures.

Increased Phantom Knight EXP reward to 160.

Fixes:

Magic Map now works in the Witch Grove.

Ser Hammerstone's grave exit no longer teleports the player to the old cemetery area.

Islands of the Prophet's Underground NE northern exit no longer teleports the player to wrong part of the Islands

Hunter's 'Treat Injury' skill now cures Cripple as it should.

I hope you enjoy these fixes!

Thank you!

Jani/Witchgrove Games