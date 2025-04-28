

Hi everyone,

Today we have another patch for you! We’ve been closely tracking your feedback and are doing our best to act on as much of it as we reasonably can. Thank you for continuing to send your feedback our way — it helps us improve! Our primary focus remains on improving performance and stability, as we feel these areas must be handled first and foremost. After that, we work to address as many other areas as possible. Once performance reaches a good state, we’ll be able to shift our focus and make more improvements in the other parts of the game we also want to improve and are excited to enhance.

This patch brings further improvements to performance and memory usage, addressing one of the main causes of the issues you all have reported. More improvements are still in the works as our team is working on bigger changes that take a bit longer, but we still expect this update to already improve many players' experiences.

In addition to this, we’ve made a range of improvements to in-game visuals and camera controls. You can now zoom out further - a very popular request - and we’ve improved the smoothness of the game's camera movements.

Due to the popular demand, we’re also introducing two new utility buildings: the Large Water Tower and Large Power Substation. These will allow you to distribute more power or water in an area without needing a large number of lower-tier buildings. Though we've also given those lower-tier water and power substations a small boost to their output.

Finally, we’ve made several balance changes, such as increasing stockpile limits across the board and making the resource output of regions much more impactful.

We’re continuing to listen to what you like and what you don’t as we plan for future updates. We have a big one planned for May, and we hope to share more details soon. To give you an idea, you can expect a major boost to the performance, as some of our long-term efforts will bear fruit. Additionally, there will be significant visual updates to the World Map and the ability to queue movements for naval units.

We’ll talk more about that update soon, but for now, here’s today’s changelog - we hope you enjoy the changes!

With regards,

Overseer Team

Full changelog - 1.00.201

Performance & Stability

Optimized road system (road is split into chunks with frustum culling and LOD implementation, to lower RAM usage and improve rendering)

World map databases are now streamed to improve memory management and lower RAM usage. This helps with a number of potential crash-to-desktop issues

Improved and optimized action lines on the world map to improve memory management and lower RAM usage.

Optimized trees, grass and terrain details to improve performance for Africa: (Cairo, Douala, Kampala, Lake Tana, Gaborone, Gqeberha, Mauritius, Tsauchab River, Bissau, Dabou, Lake of Fetzara, Senegal River)

Optimized trees, grass and terrain details to improve performance for South America (Salta, Salvador, Santos, Bogotá, Cumana, Paramaribo, Achao, Rancagua, Villa Carlos Paz)

Optimized trees, grass and terrain details to improve performance for Arctic circle (Fort Churchill, Fort Providence, Fort Simpson, Yellowknife)

Removed a number of barely noticeable (if at all) objects from maps to improve performance and reduce memory usage

Supporter pack DLC assets are now also streamed to improve memory management and prevent crashes

Camera & Visuals

Changed camera zoom distance to allow greater zoom out, as frequently requested by players

Tweaked environment (nature) sound effects

Improved city builder view: New skybox

Improved city builder view: Adjusted depth of field

Improved city builder view: Tweaked fog drawing distance in all weathers

Improved city builder view: Adjusted buildings draw distances and LOD setup

Improved city builder view: Adjusted shadows render distance

Improved camera behavior in city view so it’s smoother

Tweaked reflection maps for both day and night time

Tweaked ambient SFX crossfades and volume

Gameplay

New building: Large Water tower as an improved version of the Water tower

New building: Large Power substation as an improved version of the Power substation.

Increased distribution output of the normal Power substation

Increased distribution output of the normal Water tower

Greatly increased region resource output for better conquest rewards

Changed input resource amounts for the Battleship. It now requires 200 Steel, 50 Rubber and 50 Electrical parts

Warehouse global stock limit bonus raised from 500 to 1000

Base global stock limit raised from 2000 to 3000 per resource

Base local stock limit raised from 100 to 300

Added more information to the Needs and Luxuries tabs for the housing info panels.

Removed a lot of unnecessary information from being displayed for the housing info panel when there are no residents

Added several missing minimap building markers (airport, water purification plant, electric factory)

Prague map moved over to the Central Europe region. Only affects new game starts.

Bugfixes