28 April 2025 Build 18263606
Update notes

🏌️ Gameplay Improvements

  • Fixed an issue that allowed players to place traps on certain holes.

  • Added a wind particle effect to the fan, making it clearer where it will push your ball.

  • Fixed an issue where the portal would spawn you under the map. This should occur far less frequently now.

🛠️ UI & Quality of Life

  • Added a message to the server browser indicating when there are no active sessions and suggesting you host your own.

  • Fixed the scoreboard not showing par when playing the last 9 holes.

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a potential issue when setting the trap preview material.

  • Fixed an issue with the half ball that spawns with the laser sometimes not setting the correct material.

  • Fixed an issue that would spawn you on the wrong hole when playing the last 9 holes.

