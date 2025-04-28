🏌️ Gameplay Improvements
Fixed an issue that allowed players to place traps on certain holes.
Added a wind particle effect to the fan, making it clearer where it will push your ball.
Fixed an issue where the portal would spawn you under the map. This should occur far less frequently now.
🛠️ UI & Quality of Life
Added a message to the server browser indicating when there are no active sessions and suggesting you host your own.
Fixed the scoreboard not showing par when playing the last 9 holes.
🐛 Bug Fixes
Fixed a potential issue when setting the trap preview material.
Fixed an issue with the half ball that spawns with the laser sometimes not setting the correct material.
Fixed an issue that would spawn you on the wrong hole when playing the last 9 holes.
