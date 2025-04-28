Hey Citizens,

we have just released Maintenance Update 11.1.11 with the following changes:

Fixed: Assigning two titles as the holder of the respective other one created a loop that led to a server crash, it is no longer possible to do that.

Changed: Tree Debris is now available as a selectable block for the "Drop or Pickup Block" trigger, before it was only selectable by choosing "Any".

Added: The unpreventable trigger "Settlement Founded", allowing to create laws that act on the founding of a settlement.

Fixed: Skill Books and Skill Scrolls stored in a vehicle that was transferred to a different owner could still be used by the prior owner without having authorization to do so.

Fixed: Consolidating a storage that contained multiple identical steam tractor modules would link the durability between them.

Changed: The tooltip of pump jacks no longer shows the value of the oil layer at the players current position when the oil layer is configured to be hidden until the respective specialty was discovered.

Changed: Modules can no longer be removed from a crafting table when there are queued crafting projects.

Changed: The icon of the player on the map now stays smaller when zooming.

Fixed: Players could get stuck when connecting to a server indefinitely if their username triggered the profanity filter of that server. The game will now correctly present an error message in that case and cancel the connection attempt.

Fixed: An issue that could lead to platform invites (Discord, Steam) not working, showing a "Disconnected" error instead of establishing the connection. Note that establishing connection via invites can take a bit longer than direct joining, please allow it some time.

Fixed: The client could be disconnected from the server with an exception when mounting a vehicle while construction placement is active.

Fixed: The chat allowed the usage of some HTML tags that were not intended to be usable, leading to display and performance issues with the chat for everyone on the server. Only the tags listed on the text markup section of the wiki are now usable in the chat. (Known issue: If you paste invalid HTML code into the chat, you will no longer be able to see what you type in chat until reconnecting, this will be fixed in a separate update)

Fixed: Multiple display issues like overlapping UI elements when using aspect ratios other than 16:9.

Fixed: Twitch drops that provide blueprints no longer cause an empty box to appear in the void storage that cannot be removed and led to the void storage icon being permanently present. This fix is not retroactive and only applies once a new world is joined.

Fixed: Copying the ID from a tooltip tended to copy a number that wasn't equal to the ID shown in the tooltip.

Fixed: In places a number of Eco credits is displayed, the unit separators were not functioning correctly.