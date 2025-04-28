Hey Citizens,
we have just released Maintenance Update 11.1.11 with the following changes:
Civics:
Added: The unpreventable trigger "Settlement Founded", allowing to create laws that act on the founding of a settlement.
Changed: Tree Debris is now available as a selectable block for the "Drop or Pickup Block" trigger, before it was only selectable by choosing "Any".
Fixed: Assigning two titles as the holder of the respective other one created a loop that led to a server crash, it is no longer possible to do that.
Gameplay:
Changed: Modules can no longer be removed from a crafting table when there are queued crafting projects.
Changed: The tooltip of pump jacks no longer shows the value of the oil layer at the players current position when the oil layer is configured to be hidden until the respective specialty was discovered.
Fixed: Consolidating a storage that contained multiple identical steam tractor modules would link the durability between them.
Fixed: Power generators did not consume part durability.
Fixed: Skill Books and Skill Scrolls stored in a vehicle that was transferred to a different owner could still be used by the prior owner without having authorization to do so.
Miscellaneous:
Changed: The icon of the player on the map now stays smaller when zooming.
Fixed: Players could get stuck when connecting to a server indefinitely if their username triggered the profanity filter of that server. The game will now correctly present an error message in that case and cancel the connection attempt.
Fixed: An issue that could lead to platform invites (Discord, Steam) not working, showing a "Disconnected" error instead of establishing the connection. Note that establishing connection via invites can take a bit longer than direct joining, please allow it some time.
Fixed: The client could be disconnected from the server with an exception when mounting a vehicle while construction placement is active.
Fixed: The chat allowed the usage of some HTML tags that were not intended to be usable, leading to display and performance issues with the chat for everyone on the server. Only the tags listed on the text markup section of the wiki are now usable in the chat. (Known issue: If you paste invalid HTML code into the chat, you will no longer be able to see what you type in chat until reconnecting, this will be fixed in a separate update)
Fixed: Multiple display issues like overlapping UI elements when using aspect ratios other than 16:9.
Fixed: Twitch drops that provide blueprints no longer cause an empty box to appear in the void storage that cannot be removed and led to the void storage icon being permanently present. This fix is not retroactive and only applies once a new world is joined.
Fixed: Copying the ID from a tooltip tended to copy a number that wasn't equal to the ID shown in the tooltip.
Fixed: In places a number of Eco credits is displayed, the unit separators were not functioning correctly.
Improved: Some small optimizations improving FPS for players on larger servers.
Voice Chat:
Fixed: Some issues that prevented establishing a connection to the voice chat servers.
Fixed: After a voice chat got cut off due to leaving the audible distance, it was possible that the connection to the voice chat servers was lost and voice chat hence not being possible until a game restart.
Fixed: After clicking the icon to mute a player it was not possible to click it again without reopening the UI.
Fixed: Spatial audio wasn't working correctly.
Fixed: The Voice Input Device dropdown could show incorrect devices.
Fixed: Input and Output volumes were wrongly set after the last Vivox update, they will reset to the default values with this Eco update.
Server & Configs
- Improved: The server settings for the voice chat that priorly had no effect are now functional and listed as "Added" below.
Balance.template.eco
- Changed: "FuelMultiplier" config variable, determining the fuel yield per unit, now correctly increases effective fuel consumption for values below 1 and decreases it for values above 1 as its description notes.
Civics.template.eco
- Changed: "RecurringTransferFrequencyInMinutes" config variable, determining the frequency of reccuring transfers, now defaults to 60 to be in line with the information shown in in-game UI's.
Voice.template.eco
Added: "AudibleDistance" config variable, determining the maximum distance away from a speaker that a listener can hear the speaker. - defaults to 32.
Added: "ConversationalDistance" config variable, determining the range within which a speaker’s audio remains at its original volume, and beyond which the loudness of the voice chat starts to fade out when heard - defaults to 3.
Added: "AudioFadeModel" config variable, determining the formula or curve that controls the shape of how the audio fades between the Conversational Distance and the Audible Distance - accepts InverseByDistance (Fades voice quickly at first, buts slows down as you get further from conversational distance), LinearByDistance (Fades voice slowly at first, but speeds up as you get further from conversational distance) and ExponentialByDistance (Voice within conversational distance is louder, but fades quickly beyond it) and defaults to ExponentialByDistance.
Added: "AudioFadeIntensityByDistance" config variable, determining the amplitude of the curve to make the attenuation of the voice chat loudness more or less extreme - defaults 1.
Developers Note:
When customizing distance values, consider the following guidelines:
ConversationalDistance is the distance from the listener at which a speaker’s voice is heard at its original volume. This must be an integer in the range 0 <= ConversationalDistance <= AudibleDistance. Consider this to be the expected close-by conversational distance. The ConversationalDistance sounds the most realistic when it's half the height of a typical speaking entity in your game.
When using the default AudioFadeModel value, if you want voice chat to naturally fade to near zero loudness at the edge of the AudibleDistance so it doesn't sound like it's being abruptly cut off, then set the AudibleDistance to a minimum of: 32 × ConversationalDistance ÷ AudioFadeIntensityByDistance.
When using the ExponentialByDistance AudioFadeModel, it's recommended that you keep the ConversationalDistance value at 1 or greater and adjust the value of the AudioFadeIntensityByDistance property based on the following formula: AudioFadeIntensityByDistance = 3 ÷ (1 + 1.75 × log10(ConversationalDistance))
