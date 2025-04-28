Hey guys,

This update introduces the 4 remaining pit champions which will round out all the champions for the pits. This is the first pass and there will probably be further updates to this.

You will need to start a new playthrough in order to get access to the new pit champions.

Pit Champions:



Overhauled Lighting:

Overhauled the lighting in all interior arenas.



New:

The equipment of recruits will now be displayed in the Shelter and Lodge.

New masterwork armor sets have been added to "Local Championships".

Changes:

Sped up time transition when ending the day.

Slowed down the height/zoom transition of the camera.

You can now select your 3 starting companions rather than have them be randomly selected.

Marketplace, lodge and shelters will now restock each day rather than each week.

Fixes:

Fixed the issue of the Lodge having Midland recruits when it should have only had Northlands/Southlands/Eastlands/Westlands recruits.

I will continue to go through feedback and iterate. However, with the limited time that I have the next update probably won't be for a few months.

Cheers,

Kevin.