28 April 2025 Build 18263455 Edited 28 April 2025 – 10:32:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, in this patch we have focus on UI/sound improvements

Changes:
  • Preview decks now has full premium effects unlocked
Improvements:

  • Improved deck UI and added card back preview on deck UI

  • Improved some UI sound effects

