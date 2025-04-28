 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18263401 Edited 28 April 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Some of our players were not happy with the mechanic that caused them to lose all their Caossouls upon death. Based on their feedback, we've made changes to this system. Now, when a player dies in any way, they no longer lose all of their Caossouls. The amount lost now depends on how many Caossouls the player has, and if the amount is small, there is no loss at all. With this change, we aim to make the penalty system feel fairer and more balanced for players.

