28 April 2025 Build 18263309 Edited 28 April 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Heyho!

Maintenance patch. Quite some nasty bugs that have been caught! Thanks as usual for the reporters!

Changelog 1.0.6 (25.04.2025)

Bugfixes

  • Fixed typos
  • Fixed Immortal skill appearing in Nightmare Sorceress entry
  • Added tmp variable initialisation to rare spell selling event to avoid potential data pollution if no spells are selectable
  • Added safety disable lewdTriggerSwitch at end of day
  • Added missing database entry for Blessed Lightning Jam Coating+
  • Fixed passability error in Nephlune spellshop
  • Fixed Luck Professor and druggable maid not resetting vice tags in their checks
  • Fixed Swift Slayer not unlocking if Leviathan and Beelzebub were the last generals killed
  • Fixed crash if using security override on Thunder Golem with Thunder Charge active
  • Fixed glitches from tiggering lewd scene from contract with entertainment mage

