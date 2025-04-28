Heyho!
Maintenance patch. Quite some nasty bugs that have been caught! Thanks as usual for the reporters!
Changelog 1.0.6 (25.04.2025)
Bugfixes
- Fixed typos
- Fixed Immortal skill appearing in Nightmare Sorceress entry
- Added tmp variable initialisation to rare spell selling event to avoid potential data pollution if no spells are selectable
- Added safety disable lewdTriggerSwitch at end of day
- Added missing database entry for Blessed Lightning Jam Coating+
- Fixed passability error in Nephlune spellshop
- Fixed Luck Professor and druggable maid not resetting vice tags in their checks
- Fixed Swift Slayer not unlocking if Leviathan and Beelzebub were the last generals killed
- Fixed crash if using security override on Thunder Golem with Thunder Charge active
- Fixed glitches from tiggering lewd scene from contract with entertainment mage
Changed files in this update