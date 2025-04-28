First off, we would like to thank everyone for supporting MASH VP! Re:VISION!

Thanks to all of the support we've received, we've been officially been able to reach the half anniversary of the release of MASH VP! Re:VISION!

From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank everyone who has been supporting us for the past 6 months.

All of at AXTORM used to be avid music gamers; we've been lucky enough to have been given the chance to develop a game of our own. It is our goal to provide our users with a new, never before seen experience in the form of a rhythm game. There have been a lot of challenges along the way, but you, all of our users, have been our driving force.

Due to feedback we have received from all of you, we have made the decision to remove the limited time element of the VIRTUAL PATH system. VIRTUAL PATH's, both already released and those to come, will be permanent content additions to the game. We hope that this gives all of you the chance to enjoy the VIRTUAL PATH system with more freedom and comfort.

However, we also understand the weight of making such a decision at this time. With the conflict PATH slated to end in just a few days, we understand that some of you may be inconvenienced by this change. We sincerely apologize for any burden we caused.

This was not a decision that was made lightly. We understand the gravity that comes with a decision like this, and the entire development team handled this change very seriously. However, we apologize for not providing notice of this further in advance.

We want to thank all of our players that enjoyed the VIRTUAL PATH content under the impression that it was going to be limited time content; and we sincerely apologize for giving that false impression. From now on, we will do even more to ensure that we are more careful in terms of guidance and management of in-game content.

We will continue to do everything we can to work together with all of you, our users, to make MASH VP! Re:VISION a title that will be loved for many years to come.

As always, we appreciate your continued support!