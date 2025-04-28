Castle Craft, the first game from our studio, Twin Earth, is officially LIVE in Early Access! 🎉 It’s been nearly three years, countless cups of coffee, and a few late-night coding sessions, but the day has finally arrived! 🕒 Dive in and experience chaotic siege battles in a fully destructible world — it’s time to unleash the madness! 💥

What's new?

We’ve listened to all your feedback from the demo and made tons of improvements & added a lot of content! 🛠️ The Early Access game includes:

✨ Two brand-new kingdoms with unique challenges:

Stygia: A desert kingdom with skeletons that climb walls and wield sand magic to fight back against your defenses. 🏜️💀

Hyperborea: An icy wasteland where the mysterious Acolytes summon snow and ice to wield their deadly magic. ❄️🧊

🌟 Creative Mode: Play at your own pace with no pressure — summon enemy waves whenever you feel ready! 🏰🛡️

⚔️ New units and traits: Meet the Acolytes, Elder Things, climbing enemies, enemy bridge builders, and more! 🦴💥

🌍 World Randomization: Liberated the first three kingdoms? Time to tackle randomized worlds filled with new challenges! 🌱🔥

I like the game, how can I help?

🌟 Buy the game (it's temporarily 15% off to celebrate the launch!)

🌟 Write Steam review (Yes, these help aaa looot!)

🌟 Play the game and have fun!

🌟 Give us feedback on our Discord or in the Steam forums! (so we can make Castle Craft even better!)

🌟 And tell your friends about it!

Why Early Access? 🤔

Castle Craft has been shaped by you — our amazing Discord community! 🙌 Your feedback over the past year has made the game even better than we could have imagined, and we’re excited to continue this journey with your input. We want to hear from you! Join us on Discord to tell us what you'd love to see in the game next! 🔮

Found any bugs? 🐞 Let us know in our Discord! We're actively reviewing reports and will work hard to help with any issues you may encounter. Your experience matters to us! 💬

Happy building & defending!

Marco, Philipp, Jonathan