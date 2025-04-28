Fixed a bug that occurred when picking up an item with a full inventory of stacking items.
Improved the details of the character strengthening screen.
Adjusted the program for item drops.
Fixed a rare issue where the menu screen would become inoperable.
Fixed other minor bugs.
1.4.6 update
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a bug that occurred when picking up an item with a full inventory of stacking items.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update