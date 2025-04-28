 Skip to content

28 April 2025 Build 18263160
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that occurred when picking up an item with a full inventory of stacking items.
Improved the details of the character strengthening screen.
Adjusted the program for item drops.
Fixed a rare issue where the menu screen would become inoperable.
Fixed other minor bugs.

Changed files in this update

