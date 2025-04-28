Hello everyone,

The day has finally arrived — our game has officially launched out of Early Access! 🎉

It has been a long journey: three years and four months of development, dedication, and hard work have gone into this project. I would like to sincerely thank everyone who has contributed along the way.

MY PEEPS

Glyn Humphreys — thank you for your incredible dedication to the soundtrack. I genuinely cannot thank you enough, mate. Your commitment to this project has been extraordinary. Watching you perfect your musical skills and dive into FM synthesis has been an inspiring experience.

Nik Lloyd — thank you as well for your unwavering dedication. It’s been brilliant working alongside you on this project, and it brings me right back to the joy of our childhood collaborations. Your contributions have meant the world.

BlueSkyWolf09 — thank you for your fantastic work and commitment to Project Peraglees. Your stunning artwork truly brings the game to life, and your talents have helped shape the final experience. Without you, progress would have taken far longer.

TESTERS

A huge thank you to everyone who helped test the game and squash those pesky bugs:

AVGERINOS A.VOZ

RUSTLESSFURRY

WHYPEOPLEWHYY (WILGUENS)

DENNIS ARO (AKA SLY THE FOX)

SABRE THE WOLF

IAMDEMON88

ANDY HUMPHREYS

GLYN HUMPHREYS

KICKSTARTER BACKERS

Finally, to our wonderful Kickstarter backers — thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your support enabled us to fund BlueSkyWolf09’s beautiful artwork, and we could not have done it without you.

AARON AUSTIN | ADRIAN WRIGHT

ANDY | ANTHONY PFAHL

AVGERINOS A.VOZ | CHRIS

CLAIRE | COLLECTIVE | CONNOR MCKENZIE

COOPER | DANIEL LLOYD | DARRYL FLOOD

DEFT BECK | GERARD PURCELL

GLYN | HANNAH | ISI | JONATANFG

KUJAKA | LEE | MANDY | MATTHEW

MICHAEL | NEMOZERO | NIK LLOYD

PAUL | PHIL MARSH | ONYX

RAYAN | RHYS BRADLEY | RICHIE

RUSS | RUSTLESSFURRY | SCOUT

SKUNKMAGE9 | SPENCER

CREATIVE FUND | THEGAMERSHOTSPOT

WHYPEOPLEWHYY (WILGUENS)

WILLIAM KEIL | WILLIAM LI

VEE_OR_SOMETHING

AND ONE MORE THING...

We are excited to announce the addition of brand new modes coming soon in a free DCL:

Original Mode — 45 additional levels, each planet featuring three quests, a mini boss, and a big boss.

Crisis Mode — Arena-based battles where you can find and recruit friends to help you in Original Mode!

Survival Mode — Face endless waves of enemies in a gameplay style inspired by Vampire Survivors.

Boss Rush — Challenge yourself by battling all bosses consecutively, with only one life.

Extras Shop — Unlock a wide range of fun extras!

We truly hope you enjoy playing Peragleees as much as we have loved creating it. If you encounter any issues or would like to share your feedback, please visit the Peraglees Steam discussion page:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2420540/discussions/

Thank you once again for your incredible support.

Have fun,

Dave / DPADFTW