Hello everyone,
The day has finally arrived — our game has officially launched out of Early Access! 🎉
It has been a long journey: three years and four months of development, dedication, and hard work have gone into this project. I would like to sincerely thank everyone who has contributed along the way.
MY PEEPS
Glyn Humphreys — thank you for your incredible dedication to the soundtrack. I genuinely cannot thank you enough, mate. Your commitment to this project has been extraordinary. Watching you perfect your musical skills and dive into FM synthesis has been an inspiring experience.
Nik Lloyd — thank you as well for your unwavering dedication. It’s been brilliant working alongside you on this project, and it brings me right back to the joy of our childhood collaborations. Your contributions have meant the world.
BlueSkyWolf09 — thank you for your fantastic work and commitment to Project Peraglees. Your stunning artwork truly brings the game to life, and your talents have helped shape the final experience. Without you, progress would have taken far longer.
TESTERS
A huge thank you to everyone who helped test the game and squash those pesky bugs:
AVGERINOS A.VOZ
RUSTLESSFURRY
WHYPEOPLEWHYY (WILGUENS)
DENNIS ARO (AKA SLY THE FOX)
SABRE THE WOLF
IAMDEMON88
ANDY HUMPHREYS
GLYN HUMPHREYS
KICKSTARTER BACKERS
Finally, to our wonderful Kickstarter backers — thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your support enabled us to fund BlueSkyWolf09’s beautiful artwork, and we could not have done it without you.
AARON AUSTIN | ADRIAN WRIGHT
ANDY | ANTHONY PFAHL
AVGERINOS A.VOZ | CHRIS
CLAIRE | COLLECTIVE | CONNOR MCKENZIE
COOPER | DANIEL LLOYD | DARRYL FLOOD
DEFT BECK | GERARD PURCELL
GLYN | HANNAH | ISI | JONATANFG
KUJAKA | LEE | MANDY | MATTHEW
MICHAEL | NEMOZERO | NIK LLOYD
PAUL | PHIL MARSH | ONYX
RAYAN | RHYS BRADLEY | RICHIE
RUSS | RUSTLESSFURRY | SCOUT
SKUNKMAGE9 | SPENCER
CREATIVE FUND | THEGAMERSHOTSPOT
WHYPEOPLEWHYY (WILGUENS)
WILLIAM KEIL | WILLIAM LI
VEE_OR_SOMETHING
AND ONE MORE THING...
We are excited to announce the addition of brand new modes coming soon in a free DCL:
-
Original Mode — 45 additional levels, each planet featuring three quests, a mini boss, and a big boss.
-
Crisis Mode — Arena-based battles where you can find and recruit friends to help you in Original Mode!
-
Survival Mode — Face endless waves of enemies in a gameplay style inspired by Vampire Survivors.
-
Boss Rush — Challenge yourself by battling all bosses consecutively, with only one life.
-
Extras Shop — Unlock a wide range of fun extras!
We truly hope you enjoy playing Peragleees as much as we have loved creating it. If you encounter any issues or would like to share your feedback, please visit the Peraglees Steam discussion page:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2420540/discussions/
Thank you once again for your incredible support.
Have fun,
Dave / DPADFTW
Changed files in this update